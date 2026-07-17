Flooring Sustainability Summit honors 2026 award winners

Washington, D.C.—The Flooring Sustainability Summit honored 2026 award winners at its 2026 Architecture and Design Awards ceremony.

Sponsored by Ecomedes, the awards were presented at the AIA Global Campus for Architecture and Design following opening remarks from Andrew Flank of the American Institute of Architects and Hon. Stephen Ayers, the Green Building Initiative’s chief executive officer and the 11th architect of the Capitol.

The annual awards recognize architects, designers and industry professionals whose work demonstrates environmental impact, innovation and leadership in sustainable flooring. An independent panel representing architecture, design, manufacturing and sustainability evaluated the entries.

“The projects and professionals recognized this year exemplify that sustainable flooring solutions can elevate design while delivering significant environmental benefits,” said Bill Griese, summit chair. “Spanning healthcare, education, workplaces, public spaces and recreation, these projects showcase the broad impact sustainable flooring can have across the built environment.”

2026 Architecture and Design Award winners

Public/Community Project of the Year

Valley of Fire State Park Visitor’s Center

Firm: LGA Architecture

The project earned recognition for its terrazzo flooring and sustainable material selection. Judges cited its use of Red List Free and bio-based materials with lower global warming potential, along with an emphasis on material transparency, durability and design inspired by the Mojave Desert.

Office/Workplace Project of the Year

Commercial Flooring Recovery Partnership

Company: ReCover Recycling Program

The project recycled nearly 94,000 square feet of existing carpet into new flooring products. It also prioritized recycled-content materials, product transparency and low-emitting finishes to reduce waste and support healthier interior spaces.

Education Project of the Year

Warren Elementary School

Firm/Company: Sherman Carter Barnhart and Warren County Public Schools

Recognized Individuals: Jennifer Cash and Chris McIntyre

The school incorporated hemp wood flooring, rapidly renewable materials manufactured using solar energy and zero-VOC, low-emitting products. The project supports the district’s broader net-zero and sustainability goals.

Recreation/Athletic Project of the Year

Creighton University Volleyball Court

Firm: GLGR

Recognized Individuals: Tim Gallagher, Sam Grunseth, Huson Miller and Monica Cullen

Rather than sending the existing competition floor to a landfill, the project reused it in Creighton’s practice facility. Judges recognized the project for demonstrating circularity and long-term material stewardship.

Healthcare/Institutional Project of the Year

University of Michigan Health, Michigan Medicine

Firm: HOK

Recognized Individuals: Paul Strohm, William Wahle, Mark Banholzer and Alison Giometti

The LEED Platinum-certified project uses ceramic tile and advanced installation systems to improve long-term performance. It also reduces material waste through prefabrication while improving indoor environmental quality with low-emitting materials.

Person of the Year

The Flooring Sustainability Summit named Edwin Lingg, founder and owner of LICO, its 2026 Person of the Year. The award recognizes his contributions to advancing sustainability in the flooring industry.

“Edwin’s commitment to innovation and sustainability has had a lasting impact on the flooring industry,” Griese said. “His leadership exemplifies the type of forward-thinking vision this award was created to recognize.”

The award recognizes leadership, innovation, advocacy and measurable environmental impact that advance sustainable flooring practices.