Jennifer Farrell reveals Destination Design Showhome Experience

Los Angeles, Calif.—Acclaimed designer and TV host Jennifer Farrell is revealing a mid-year milestone for her Destination Design Showhome Experience: Interconnected Changeable Environments.

“Interconnected Changeable Environments is a global design journey and experience that I’m incredibly proud of, and I can’t wait to share the final reveal with the world,” Farrell said. “This showhome project will redefine the adaptable home of the future, through an immersive virtual experience leading up to the grand opening in Southwest France—and I could not be more excited.”

Farrell’s design vision of the home of tomorrow and her high-concept multi-media venture creates a marriage of high-end design and an ancient-meets-modern aesthetic—blending three historic stone structures into one modern, changeable compound that adapts over time for living well through all stages of life, with self-sustaining adaptable spaces that evolve through time to become a forever home.

“Part of the story I want to tell with my Design Showhome Experience: Interconnected Changeable Environments is how the global culture of design is also personal and connected,” Farrell added.”Bringing the heritage of this ancient property in the South of France into the future with adaptable, changing environments, and the finest of luxury design as the great connector in that global experience—that’s what I.C.E House is about, and what makes our breathtaking location the perfect place to tell that story.”

Farrell’s choice for this showhome project chose the historic Bordeaux estate with a multi-structure space for Interconnected Changeable Environments, because it embodied the very philosophy at the heart of the project: honoring the past while designing for the future. With centuries-old stone farmhouses, a historic windmill and vineyards stretching beyond the property, the setting offered a rare opportunity to explore how timeless architecture can evolve to support modern living.

“As the vision for Interconnected Changeable Environments came to life, I wanted to create a sustainable, adaptable, changeable, multi-structure space that would evolve over time so that you never had to change your home; your home would instead change with you,” Farrell noted. “I came to envision the spaces as more than interconnected but also changeable, so they could disconnect and reconnect as needed. They would be separate environments that could come together in different configurations and for different phases of life.”

Throughout the project, Jennifer Farrell has collaborated with a roster of luxury design partners including Ferguson Home, Emser Tile, Cosentino, Kalco Lighting, Grohe, Duravit, Signature Hardware, Corston, StyleRow, Litokol, The Tile Doctor and La Cornue.

Expanding the project’s global reach, each of the designed spaces are empowered by StyleRow’s virtual tour and fully shoppable experience for Interconnected Changeable Environments, allowing designers and consumers worldwide to explore and source the furnishings, fixtures and materials featured throughout the Showhome Experience.

As the project approaches its grand opening in Spring 2027, virtual reveals of select spaces have given audiences around the world a sneak peek into the designs, brands and products featured at I.C.E. House.