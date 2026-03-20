Showrooms that truly shine

It’s been said that “seeing is believing.” Look no further than flooring retail, where dazzling showroom design meets immersive experience. Turns out size does not matter as dealers are redefining store interiors with imaginative and easy-to-navigate layouts, innovative merchandising techniques and creative lighting that emphasize key focal points.

These “showrooms that shine” are not just selling floors—they’re inspiring customers with interior decorating ideas from the moment they walk in. FCNews rounded up six dealers whose locations exemplify these attributes.

Country Carpet

Syosset, N.Y.

Bringing interior decorating dreams to life

Country Carpet’s remodeled Syosset, N.Y., showroom is a master class in design elegance and functionality. The bright, open layout offers clear sight lines to every department, from plush luxury carpets and distinctive rugs to chic window treatments, wallpaper and designer furniture.

A separate hard surfaces showroom across a shared driveway showcases floors such as porcelain, tile, hardwood, resilient and natural stone—all unified by sleek displays with similar wood-veneer finishes.

The spacious showroom and visually appealing, thoughtfully curated design solutions create an inspiring atmosphere.

“The ‘wow’ factor is when you walk in as you can really see the entire showroom,” said Harris Cohen, owner. “You can see almost all the departments and displays, window treatments and fabric displays clearly.”

Thornton Flooring

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Shopping made easy and inspiring

Thornton Flooring’s sprawling 109,000-square-foot showroom, opened April 2024 at the Bakker Landing Development in Tea, S.D., makes shopping an experience. The layout, which showcases products like artwork on walls and features museum-style lighting, blends functionality, technology and comfort.

“Greeting customers is a big deal for us,” said Matt Thornton, owner. “We have a reception space located up front and use as much technology as we can in the facility.”

From café comforts to designer workspaces and visualization software, every detail supports the store’s “easy” theme and brings beauty, innovation and practicality together under one roof.

Custom displays, QR-coded 12 x 24-inch samples and floor space identified by product category make browsing seamless.

“We wanted a space that’s open, inviting and easy to navigate,” Thornton explained.

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Kansas City, Kan.

Bringing style, comfort (and BBQ) under one roof

Nebraska Furniture Mart’s new Kansas City, Kan., store is where home design meets hometown flavor. Inside, NFM’s reimagined flooring gallery turns browsing into inspiration, featuring vertically displayed carpet samples, warm lighting, modern fixtures and curated vignettes.

“Feedback from customers and sales associates alike indicates the space feels more like a design destination,” stated David Chambers, flooring director.

Organized by lifestyle needs and enriched with interactive digital tools, the space makes choosing flooring simple and stylish. The result: more engagement and faster purchasing decisions.

Adding flavor to the shopping experience is the smoky goodness of Blind Box BBQ, a modern twist on Kansas City’s classic barbecue, and the Pressed Pig, a full-service coffee shop and café, both nestled conveniently inside the store.

USA Flooring

Raleigh, N.C.

Smart design makes a lasting impression

Since its founding in 1972, USA Flooring aimed to bridge the concepts of a flooring outlet with that of a full-service store. The Raleigh, N.C., location, opened last June, embraces a similar philosophy as it immerses customers in design inspiration and shopping ease.

Natural light floods the open layout, highlighting curated vignettes and illuminated displays, creating a “wow” factor while supporting product selections.

Customers can gain interior design ideas by viewing product installations, ranging from tile and acoustic wall paneling to cabinets, countertops and carpets.

Balance and practicality are achieved by keeping displays accessible and uncluttered, so it’s easy for customers to browse and compare flooring choices.

“We want people to feel inspired the second they walk in,” said Kris Lloyd, president. “Going forward, we’ll keep updating displays and introducing new product lines as trends change.”

Artisan Floors & Interiors

Cape May Court House, N.J.

Blending function and flair

When you step into Artisan Floors and Interiors, an Abbey dealer, it feels more like entering an art gallery than a flooring store. The sleek, 24 x 48-inch porcelain tile floor guides visitors through open aisles framed by strategically placed walls, offering a full 360-degree view of flooring, tile, kitchen and bath designs.

Expansive front windows flood the showroom with natural light, while ceiling spotlights highlight textures and colors of featured products.

“We wanted beautiful, unimpeded sightlines and a clean, modern layout,” said Paul La Torre, owner.

Since moving into the building in October 2021, Artisan earned rave reviews—including a 2025 gold medal in the Best of Jersey Shore Awards for best carpet and flooring store.

“Nine out of 10 people say it’s one of the best showrooms they’ve ever been to,” said Jeff Morgan, operations manager.

Yoder & Co. Floors

Columbus, Ohio

Where less is more in showroom design

For more than 25 years in the heart of Columbus, Ohio, Yoder & Co. Floors stood tall among big-box and large flooring retailers by focusing on thoughtful and customer-friendly showroom design.

Owners Sheldon and Julie Yoder, whose store is a member of the Shaw Flooring Network, worked with Shaw and an interior designer to create a layout for their 3,000-plus-square-foot showroom, which turns simplicity into a competitive edge.

The showroom features a strategic flow, balanced lighting and accessible worktables where customers can explore samples with ease. Carpet, wood and vinyl plank areas are neatly organized with premium products showcased in high-traffic zones.

“We wanted a space that feels open, calm and easy to shop,” Sheldon Yoder said. “We get a lot of comments about how easy it is to shop and how the showroom is inviting.”