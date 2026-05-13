Matter Surfaces introduces Verlune Arbor collection

New York—Matter Surfaces introduced the Verlune Arbor collection, a PVC-free flooring line designed for U.S. commercial markets. The company said the collection combines high-performance construction with sustainable materials and craftsmanship.

The six-piece collection features an FG5 (Food Grade 5) base layer, which serves as an alternative to PVC. Matter Surfaces said the material uses chalk and food-safe polypropylene similar to materials found in yogurt cups and baby bottles.

The collection also is free of phthalates, plasticizers, solvents, heavy metals and chlorine.

Wide-plank visuals and performance features

Verlune Arbor is available in a 10 x 51-inch plank format. The collection includes Regal Amber Oak, Regal Pearl Oak, Golden Canyon Oak, Heritage Spring Oak, Heritage Autumn Oak and Artisan Oak.

This collection offers several performance-focused features, including:

UV resistance

Waterproof construction

Scratch resistance

Dimensional stability

Anti-bacterial properties

Quiet underfoot performance

Easy maintenance

The collection was developed specifically for commercial environments while supporting sustainability goals.