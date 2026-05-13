Matter Surfaces introduces Verlune Arbor collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMatter Surfaces introduces Verlune Arbor collection

Verlune Arbor New York—Matter Surfaces introduced the Verlune Arbor collection, a PVC-free flooring line designed for U.S. commercial markets. The company said the collection combines high-performance construction with sustainable materials and craftsmanship.

The six-piece collection features an FG5 (Food Grade 5) base layer, which serves as an alternative to PVC. Matter Surfaces said the material uses chalk and food-safe polypropylene similar to materials found in yogurt cups and baby bottles.

The collection also is free of phthalates, plasticizers, solvents, heavy metals and chlorine.

Wide-plank visuals and performance features

Verlune Arbor is available in a 10 x 51-inch plank format. The collection includes Regal Amber Oak, Regal Pearl Oak, Golden Canyon Oak, Heritage Spring Oak, Heritage Autumn Oak and Artisan Oak.

This collection offers several performance-focused features, including:

  • UV resistance
  • Waterproof construction
  • Scratch resistance
  • Dimensional stability
  • Anti-bacterial properties
  • Quiet underfoot performance
  • Easy maintenance

The collection was developed specifically for commercial environments while supporting sustainability goals.

Previous article
LX Hausys launches Design Council for VIATERA innovation
Next article
MILEstone expands Shapes porcelain collection

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

MILEstone expands Shapes porcelain collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Clarksville Tenn.—MILEstone expanded its Shapes porcelain collection with two new porcelain tile designs: Palace Regal and Palace Royale. The company said the additions continue its...
Read more
News

LX Hausys launches Design Council for VIATERA innovation

FCNews Staff - 0
Alpharetta, Ga.—LX Hausys America launched the LX Hausys Design Council, a cross-channel group created to bring market feedback directly into the company’s product development...
Read more
Installation

Mapei returns as Flooring Sustainability Summit headline sponsor

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Mapei will return as headline sponsor of the third annual Flooring Sustainability Summit. The event will take place July 15-16. The summit is...
Read more
Commercial

Tarkett expands homogeneous vinyl collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett expanded its homogeneous vinyl sheet and tile offering with the launch of Melodia Classic and an expanded color palette for its Melodia...
Read more
News

NAHB: Mortgage rates, inflation and Treasury yields rise in April

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Mortgage rates increased in April as ceasefire negotiations remained unresolved. According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached 6.34% last month....
Read more
News

NAHB: Multifamily developer confidence holds steady in Q1

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—The Multifamily Market Survey, released by the National Association of Home Builders, produced mixed results for the first quarter of 2026. The survey produces...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X