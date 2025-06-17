Matter Surfaces appoints Christopher Lacasse to senior leadership

By FCNews Staff
Christopher Lacasse
Christopher Lacasse

New York—Matter Surfaces, a provider of commercial flooring, has recently appointed Christopher Lacasse as executive vice president of A&D and contractor sales. He joins the company from J+J Flooring Group, where he spent the last decade as regional vice president.

“We’re excited to welcome Lacasse to the Matter Surfaces team,” said Barry Hume, president and CEO. “His deep expertise across the commercial flooring sector—from specification to installation—and his strong relationships across the industry make him a valuable addition.”

Lacasse brings over 20 years of industry experience to his new position. In his prior role, he managed a team of sales representatives responsible for the New England region—including Upstate New York, Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

At Matter Surfaces, he is set to be nationally focused and build on his experience as a strategic sales executive, where he is expected to lead a high-performing team as well as strengthen partnerships with clients and stakeholders. His focus will include aligning sales strategy with company growth objectives, overseeing budgeting and forecasting as well as fostering cross-functional collaboration.

