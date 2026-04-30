Cyncly report shows shift in consumer behaviors

Tuscaloosa, Ala.—Cyncly released its Q1 2026 Flooring Industry Outlook Report. Drawing on anonymized consumer behavior data from more than 2,000 independent flooring retailer websites, the report highlights a meaningful divergence in how shoppers are engaging with flooring businesses: while overall traffic has declined in line with broader market conditions, online form submissions have held up far more strongly than phone calls, which is a signal that consumers are doing more digital research before making direct contact.

Data from the report includes:

Market conditions stabilizing

Consumer confidence remained under pressure through Q1 2026, and housing turnover—the primary driver of flooring demand—remains below historical norms. However, the market shows early signs of stabilization. Existing home sales reached 4.09 million units in February, with inventory at its highest level since 2019 and month-over-month sales rising 1.7%. Homeowners who paused renovation plans in 2025 have not cancelled those projects. As confidence recovers and housing activity improves, that deferred demand will convert. The retailers with strong digital visibility are best positioned to capture it.

Flooring shopper behavior

Across the Cyncly network, buyer website visits declined 21% year over year, phone call leads declined 22% and online form submissions declined just 5%. The 4:1 ratio between falling phone volume and falling form submissions is the most significant finding of the quarter: it shows that shoppers are conducting more research online before they are ready to talk.

Every form submission represents a buyer who chose to engage after completing that research process. Retailers whose websites provide useful, current product information are winning consideration before the first conversation begins.

Category share of consumer interest

Luxury vinyl/waterproof flooring remains the most-browsed category at 39.1% of all product views, but lost 3.5 percentage points of share year over year. Carpet is the only major category to gain significant share (+3.1pp), now at 26.1% of all product views. Laminate is the steepest absolute decliner, with 5.5% of raw views and down 0.8pp of share. Tile and sone and hardwood are holding steady as an overall share of products viewed. Total category page views declined 14.3% year over year, consistent with broader market softening.

The content advantage

One of the standout findings from Q1: blog articles and educational content pages appeared among the most-visited pages across the network, competing directly alongside product catalog pages. Content covering carpet trends, water damage guidance and post-installation care captured high-intent shoppers at specific moments of need—planning a renovation, dealing with a flooring problem or caring for a recent purchase. For flooring retailers, content is no longer a supplementary marketing activity. It is a channel.

“What this quarter’s data confirms is that the flooring buying journey now begins online, well before a shopper picks up the phone,” said Steven McMullen, senior vice president, Cyncly Websites. “The retailers who are best positioned for when deferred demand returns are the ones investing in their digital presence now: keeping product catalogs current, providing helpful content and making sure every digital enquiry is captured and followed up. That investment is what turns a recovering market into a growth opportunity.”

Three action items for flooring retailers

Prioritize lead management. With phone volume declining, every digital enquiry carries more weight. A mobile-enabled CRM integrated with operational systems ensures no lead is missed and follow-up is consistent. Connecting lead management to the full workflow—from first enquiry through quote and job completion—closes the gap between digital interest and closed revenue. Optimize the digital storefront. Websites that feature current product catalogs, room visualization tools and digital sample ordering move shoppers from browsing to deciding. These interactive experiences build the confidence that drives high-intent store visits. Invest in educational content. Trend guides, installation advice and care content are now among the highest-traffic pages on flooring websites. Practical, helpful content captures buyers the moment they have a question—and connects them to the retailer who answered it.

The full Q1 2026 Flooring Industry Outlook Report is available here.