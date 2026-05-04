Uzin Utz promotes Michael Drechsel to distribution sales VP

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsUzin Utz promotes Michael Drechsel to distribution sales VP

Michael DrechselWaco, Texas—Uzin Utz North America has promoted Michael Drechsel to vice president of distribution sales, USA.

Drechsel has been with Uzin Utz North America for nearly a decade. He joined the company as a technical sales representative for the Uzin brand. He later advanced to regional sales manager for the Central Region. Most recently, he served as director of regional sales for the Central Region.

During his tenure, Drechsel helped strengthen the company’s sales organization and drive growth across the Central U.S.

In his new role, Drechsel will lead the Uzin and Wolff brands within the company’s U.S. distribution sales organization. He will drive national sales strategy, improve execution across all regions and lead the organization’s next phase of growth and market expansion.

“Mike has consistently demonstrated the leadership, accountability and strategic clarity required to deliver results at a high level,” said Marco Ludwig, president of Uzin Utz North America. “He has earned the trust of our organization and our customers and we are confident in his ability to lead our distribution sales team and continue building on our strong momentum.”

Uzin Utz North America said it remains committed to building a high-performing leadership team. The company also said it will continue investing in proven talent to support customers, partners and long-term growth.

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