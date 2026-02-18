Virginia Tile expands Midwest distribution with Uzin, Wolff Tools

Livonia, Mich.—Virginia Tile announced it is now an authorized distributor of Uzin installation systems and Wolff Tools throughout Michigan and Illinois.

“Adding Uzin and Wolff to our portfolio in these markets, alongside the continued growth of Artivo Surfaces, reinforces our commitment to delivering comprehensive installation solutions for our customers from subfloor to surface,” said Jon Youngberg, vice president of installation supplies for Artivo Surfaces.

The partnership expands Virginia Tile’s installation solutions portfolio under the Artivo Surfaces umbrella. It also strengthens the company’s ability to support contractors, dealers and design professionals. The company now offers complete flooring systems that cover subfloor preparation through final installation.

Uzin is known globally for flooring installation systems, adhesives and surface preparation technologies engineered for durability and long-term performance. Wolff Tools complements these systems with precision-engineered equipment used by professional installers to improve efficiency and jobsite results.

Virginia Tile distributes tile, stone and installation products for residential and commercial markets across the Midwest. The company emphasizes service, product expertise and strong industry partnerships.

Artivo Surfaces, backed by Transom Capital Group, is a national flooring and surface solutions company that unites several industry brands. Its portfolio includes hardwood, tile, luxury vinyl, natural stone, slabs and installation materials for residential and commercial applications.