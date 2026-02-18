Virginia Tile expands Midwest distribution with Uzin, Wolff Tools

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsVirginia Tile expands Midwest distribution with Uzin, Wolff Tools

UzinLivonia, Mich.—Virginia Tile announced it is now an authorized distributor of Uzin installation systems and Wolff Tools throughout Michigan and Illinois.

“Adding Uzin and Wolff to our portfolio in these markets, alongside the continued growth of Artivo Surfaces, reinforces our commitment to delivering comprehensive installation solutions for our customers from subfloor to surface,” said Jon Youngberg, vice president of installation supplies for Artivo Surfaces.

The partnership expands Virginia Tile’s installation solutions portfolio under the Artivo Surfaces umbrella. It also strengthens the company’s ability to support contractors, dealers and design professionals. The company now offers complete flooring systems that cover subfloor preparation through final installation.

Uzin is known globally for flooring installation systems, adhesives and surface preparation technologies engineered for durability and long-term performance. Wolff Tools complements these systems with precision-engineered equipment used by professional installers to improve efficiency and jobsite results.

Virginia Tile distributes tile, stone and installation products for residential and commercial markets across the Midwest. The company emphasizes service, product expertise and strong industry partnerships.

Artivo Surfaces, backed by Transom Capital Group, is a national flooring and surface solutions company that unites several industry brands. Its portfolio includes hardwood, tile, luxury vinyl, natural stone, slabs and installation materials for residential and commercial applications.

Previous article
Carpet: Higher end, luxury products still dominate
Next article
Coverings 2026 commemorates National Tile Day with top tile trends

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

NeoCon 2026 announces keynote speakers

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—NeoCon 2026 will welcome three keynote speakers for its 57th edition, highlighting new perspectives on innovation, leadership and the future of design. The presentations...
Read more
Press Release

Coverings 2026 commemorates National Tile Day with top tile trends

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas--Coverings, North America’s largest international showcase of ceramic tile and natural stone, has released the top 10 tile trends for 2026 in honor...
Read more
Carpet

Carpet: Higher end, luxury products still dominate

Ken Ryan - 0
Just as affluent consumers—the top 10%-20% of earners—are propping up the U.S. economy, accounting for nearly half of all consumer spending, the residential carpet...
Read more
News

WFCA launches SEAL2 leadership program

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) introduced SEAL2, a new three-day, in-person leadership program available to leaders across the industry. The program equips professionals...
Read more
News

Mirage unveils Bluum, 2026 new product lineup

FCNews Staff - 0
Saint-Georges, Quebec—Mirage introduced its 2026 lineup, highlighted by the updated Bluum Collection and five new colors: Charlottetown, Cotton Candy, Graduation, La Jolla and Snuggle....
Read more
News

NWFA completes 84th R.I.S.E. home with Gary Sinise Foundation

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) provided wood flooring for its 84th home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X