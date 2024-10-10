Artivo Surfaces becomes Virginia Tile, Galleher parent company

Texas—Transom Capital Group has announced the formation of Artivo Surfaces, the new parent company for Virginia Tile and Galleher. By consolidating these brands under one entity, the new structure intends to foster collaboration, improves operational efficiency and expands market reach while still making efforts to preserve each brand’s identity. This consolidation is also meant to strengthen financial stability and strategic flexibility, diversifying across various markets and industries.

“The creation of Artivo Surfaces marks an exciting new chapter for these iconic brands,” said Russ Roenick, managing partner at Transom. “We are thrilled to support the leadership team as they build a strong premium surfaces platform.”

Galleher—including its prior acquisition of Trinity Hardwood Flooring here—is the largest floor covering distributor in the western United States and the third largest nationally, with 31 locations across seven states. Galleher offers a comprehensive range of flooring solutions—including hardwood, luxury vinyl plank and installation essentials, providing products for both residential and commercial projects.

Virginia Tile, a leading Midwest distributor, offers a broad selection of tile and installation products over 17 branches across 11 states. Known for its design-forward approach, Virginia Tile serves both residential and commercial professionals with innovative solutions.

The leadership team for Artivo Surfaces will include Sunil Palakodati as CEO and president of Virginia Tile, Rick Coates as president of Galleher, David Burke as CFO and Ed Vaske as COO.

“As we scale to become a truly multi-regional leader in the flooring industry, none of this would be possible without the support of Transom Capital,” said Sunil Palakodati, CEO of Artivo Surfaces. “With the formation of Artivo Surfaces, we are unlocking synergies between Virginia Tile and Galleher to provide our customers with unmatched expertise, innovative design and seamless service. Our expanded capabilities allow us to deliver the scale and resources of an industry leader, while maintaining the personalized, high-touch experience our customers have come to trust.”