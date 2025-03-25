UCX: Retailer members get on board with drive for excellence

Oxon Hill, Md.—At a time when private equity is infiltrating distribution, it’s comforting to know that a family-owned business can still thrive among the upper-echelon of flooring wholesalers. Family-run UCX, the industry’s second-largest distributor with 2024 sales of $665 million, has a lineage that includes former distributors Wheeler, CMH, JJ Haines, Swiff-Train and the Belknap-White Group.

Rolled up under the UCX umbrella, this dynamic distributor serves 4,000 customers across 26 states—roughly 68% of the United States. The rebranding of Belknap-Haines to UCX (Ultimate Customer Experience) has coalesced around the message of “one company, one program, one strategy.”

Its primary objective—to deliver the very best customer service without fail each and every day—was a major point of emphasis at the recent UCX Alliance Summit.

“For everybody in our organization, the purpose is to deliver the ultimate customer experience, and it takes everybody,” Ray Mancini Jr., CEO, told a standing-room only crowd at the MGM Resort at National Harbor. “We’re working very hard to deliver that experience, which is doing things right the first time. When someone orders something we get it to them accurately. And we do it over and over again. We want everybody in this room to be more successful.”

As it seeks to perfect its service strategy, Mancini told members, “We’re going to be in your store on a regular basis. We will be doing spiffs and promos, and make sure you have the display racks you need. We’re going back to the basics. We’re going to get a handle on leads. The more you can convert into sales, the more successful you’re going to be. But we’re going to have to work.”

UCX has brought in Cyncly to provide members with a host of digital services to do just that—convert more leads into sales. “Strategy is great,” Mancini said, “but it’s all about execution.”

Family ties

Now in its fourth generation (Ray Jr. is the third generation), UCX is leveraging its family history with customers, many of whom run family businesses themselves. “As a family-owned business, we are concerned about your long-term success, whereas private equity is in it for, what—five, seven years?” Mancini noted. “We have a singular direction, which we feel will make a big difference.”

Mancini spoke to existing retail members as well as roughly 70 prospective dealers who attended the summit, which saw a 30% increase in attendance over 2024. Dealers met with nearly 50 suppliers, representing both private and national brands. Another differentiator for UCX: while scores of other distributors are skewing their portfolio toward private brands, UCX’s mix is 23% private, up from 21% the year before.

“Our direction is not all private label,” Mancini told FCNews. “We’re committed to the national brands. Ultimately, we want the right products for our customers, and that’s a mix of national brands and private.”

After an uncharacteristically down year in 2024, UCX executives are forecasting a 3% increase, perhaps higher, for 2025. As Mancini explained, “We feel ’25 will be better than ’24, and from 2026 to 2029 we will really see improvement as interest rates come down. Short term may not be so rosy, but three to five years out will be. We have a strong team in place and feel good where we are heading; we feel good about where we’ve been as well. We think the wind will get behind our sails this year—not just for us—but for the market as well.”

Brian Green, chief sales and marketing officer, North America, added, “We think there is a lot of market share we can gain as well.”

Retailers get on board

UCX dealers have witnessed considerable change over the years, given the number of affiliations. Today, however, there is a strong sense of one unified direction. “The biggest thing I like about UCX is how family oriented it is with the Mancinis,” said Ben Davies, owner of Special Effects Flooring, Clayton, N.C. “I’m from a family business myself. I love coming here for the fact I can interact with everyone, and I know I can count on [management]. Their delivery is on point.”

Matt Johnson, co-owner of Bast Floors & Staircases in Tampa, has been a member dating back to the Wheeler days. “We’re a fourth-generation business. Who else would you rather buy from than family and friends,” Johnson said.

While last year was a down year for many flooring dealers, Bast Floors was up over 30%. “And this year’ we’re making good headway,” said Melissa Johnson, co-owner. “We have made a big investment in our team, our technology and our processes, and we’re seeing the benefit of that.”

Rick Costner, owner of About Floors n’ More, Jacksonville, Fla., said he benefits from all the “ancillary products, setting materials and the like,” that he buys from the group. “There are so many benefits to being with UCX,” he said. “I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to be a part of it. It is a close-knit group, and you can tell they care about you. It was like that with Haines and has stayed that way.”

Marquis Wright, president of Mr. Wright Flooring, also in Jacksonville, said he joined UCX about one month ago. “I already do business with Chesapeake [private-label] brand and am looking for some additional good deals and to meet with some of the manufacturers,” he noted.