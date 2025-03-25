Protecting your margins in a tariff-driven market

By FCNews Columnist
HomeColumnProtecting your margins in a tariff-driven market

salesNew tariffs are causing flooring dealers across the country to worry about rising costs, shrinking margins and price-conscious customers. But instead of seeing this as a setback, the smartest dealers are using it as a wake-up call to refine their pricing, sales process and marketing strategies.

The key to thriving in this environment isn’t just about reacting to price increases—it’s about taking control of your business and positioning yourself as the obvious choice in your market. In this two-part series, I’ll cover strategies to protect your margins and ensure your business stays strong despite rising costs.

1. Focus on value, not just price.

One of the biggest mistakes dealers make when costs rise is resorting to competing on price. That’s a race to the bottom. Instead, you need to make price a secondary factor by positioning yourself as the go-to expert in your area.

Shifting the focus to value starts with education. Instead of simply quoting a price, explain why a particular flooring product will last longer, look better and save the customer money in the long run. Your team must also position themselves as trusted experts by guiding customers to the best product for their needs—not just the cheapest option. Service plays a major role in this. Customers are far less price-sensitive when they know they’re getting expert guidance, seamless installation and exceptional customer support.

2. Differentiate yourself from the competition.

If customers see you as just another flooring store, they will default to whoever is cheapest. That’s why differentiation is critical. Dealers who set themselves apart in meaningful ways don’t have to compete on price.

3. Implement a smart pricing strategy.

Tiered pricing adjustments help maintain affordability while protecting profits. Entry-level products should see modest price increases to avoid scaring off budget-conscious buyers. Mid-range products—where most sales happen—should be adjusted carefully. Premium products can absorb slightly higher increases, as affluent buyers tend to be less price-sensitive. The way you present pricing matters, too. Rather than telling a customer the total price has gone up, break it down into smaller, digestible amounts, such as explaining that an upgrade costs “just $10 per month with financing.”

4. Provide a strong sales process.

With costs rising, you can’t afford to lose walk-ins due to weak sales processes. You must make every customer count by having a structured, step-by-step selling system for your team to follow.

A strong sales process begins with a structured introduction that builds trust. Your team should ask the right discovery questions to understand the customer’s real needs, then use success stories and testimonials to reinforce the value of the product. Financing should always be offered to remove price barriers. Follow-ups must be systematized so potential buyers don’t slip through the cracks.

By focusing on value, differentiation, pricing and a strong sales process, you can protect your margins and increase sales—even in a tariff-driven market.

Jim Augustus Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides floor dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For more information, visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.

Previous article
UCX: Retailer members get on board with drive for excellence
Next article
Mohawk enhances priority program

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Fabulous Floors expands, strengthens team

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Fabulous Floors announced a significant expansion, adding a group of experienced professionals to its growing team. As the company continues its strategic growth...
Read more
Carpet

Godfrey Hirst unveils 12 new introductions

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Godfrey Hirst is building upon its long-established history by unveiling 12 new introductions crafted for performance and designed for beauty. With this launch,...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile introduces Wilcox Fifty Five “Cobb Collection”

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile, a distributor of ceramic tile and related products, announced the launch of the Wilcox Fifty Five "Cobb Collection," a ceppo-look porcelain...
Read more
News

Dal-Tile named top booth At KBIS 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—At the recent Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), the Dal-Tile booth—which exhibited its Daltile/Marazzi/American Olean brands—was one of only six booths to...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: CFI update with Ralph Falavinha

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0L37KJ8aYuM Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

Kieren Corcoran named Philadelphia Commercial brand leader

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries announced that Kieren Corcoran has been named brand leader of Philadelphia Commercial. He will assume this new role on April 1. “Philadelphia Commercial...
Read more

As seen in

March 17/24, 2025

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X