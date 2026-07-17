FCITS announces 2026 education, certification courses

Dalton—Flooring Consultants & Inspection Training Services (FCITS) has announced its 2026 flooring education and certification courses for flooring professionals.

FCITS, a division of the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), developed the programs to help professionals strengthen their knowledge and stay current with industry standards.

The courses cover flooring inspection, moisture testing, failure prevention, report writing and installation requirements. FCITS delivers the programs through classroom instruction, hands-on demonstrations and certification training.

The courses are designed for flooring inspectors, installers, retailers, estimators, claims professionals, manufacturers and other industry professionals.

Upcoming FCITS training schedule

Complete Inspector Training & Certification Course Covering All Flooring Types:

July 27-31, Dalton

Nov. 30-Dec. 4, Dalton

The five-day certification program covers carpet, hard surface and advanced resilient flooring inspections. It also includes hands-on training and report-writing instruction.

Concrete Moisture Testing Certification Course:

Aug. 3, Dalton

The one-day certification course covers concrete and wood moisture testing. The program helps professionals identify and prevent moisture-related flooring failures.

Preventing Rigid Core Flooring Failures:

Aug. 20-21, San Antonio

Aug. 25-26, Atlanta area

Oct. 20-21, Sacramento, Calif.

The course teaches professionals how to identify potential problems before installation. The training focuses on reducing claims, callbacks and costly flooring failures.

Commercial Flooring Inspector Certification Course:

Oct. 5-7, Dalton

The advanced course covers commercial flooring systems, substrate preparation and moisture testing. It also addresses installation standards, inspection procedures and report writing.

FCITS-certified instructors and industry experts will lead the courses. Many programs include practical demonstrations and award either professional certification or a certificate of completion.

Register here.