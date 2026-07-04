4 factors driving interest in hardwood today

Despite the tremendous competition facing the hardwood flooring category, there are still those traditionalists who would accept nothing other than the real thing—and for good reason. After all, hardwood remains the most aspirational flooring category, and it provides the highest return on investment of any competing category. Even as housing turnover fluctuates and competing resilient flooring categories expand their share of new construction and renovation projects, there always seems to be a viable market for hardwood, particularly the higher-end product offerings.

But to truly capitalize on hardwood’s well-earned reputation, it’s important to understand the key factors driving consumption. Following are the primary trends shaping hardwood flooring demand today:

1. White oak reigns supreme

White oak remains the predominant species in contemporary hardwood flooring design. Its signature grain characteristics, understated character and neutral undertones make it uniquely adaptable across a wide range of interior styles. Designers also point out that white oak’s adaptability to both warm and cool stain palettes allows homeowners to evolve their interiors over time without replacing flooring.

White oak’s continued dominance is evident across this year’s new product introductions, including the eye-catching First Press line of hardwood from Cali. Mike Belprez, vice president of marketing, called the new collection the “finest expression of the European white oak,” drawing comparisons to the first press of a specific kind of grape in the wine-making industry.

2. Wide/long still strong

Another defining trend that continues to fuel hardwood consumption is the ongoing popularity of wider and longer plank formats. Traditional strip flooring—while still consumed in some niche markets—has steadily given way to planks typically measuring between 5 and 10 inches in width (and even a few inches wider in some limited cases). Combined with extended lengths, these boards convey a dramatic presence.

A prime example is the Timbertop collection from Urbanfloor. The product boasts oversized plank formats, featuring European oak in extra-wide 15 3 /4-inch planks up to 13 inches long. The wide-plank SKUs are also available in coordinating herringbone patterns for a custom look. “The result is a floor that feels both timeless and luxurious while delivering the craftsmanship and visual impact today’s homeowners and designers are looking for,” said Yvette Shroyer, director of marketing.

3. Matte finishes remain in style

High-gloss hardwood finishes, once associated with luxury interiors, have largely been replaced by matte and low-sheen alternatives. This shift, observers say, reflects a broader cultural preference for authenticity and plays to wood’s strengths—natural variations and oneof-a-kind grains and patterns. Moreover, textured, low-gloss surfaces are more forgiving in everyday living environments, helping conceal scratches, dust and wear patterns.

No surprise, then, that more manufacturers are developing finishes that deliver the performance that today’s consumers expect while still allowing the natural beauty of the wood to “shine” through. One such innovation is the new livUp finish from Mercier. The coating was engineered to provide 10X the scratch resistance of traditional finishes while offering the clarity that consumers crave.

4. Gray gives way to warm, neutral tones

After nearly a decade of gray flooring dominance, the U.S. market has transitioned decisively toward warmer neutral tones. Beige, honey, soft brown, wheat and natural oak finishes are now replacing cooler gray-washed stains. This evolution aligns with broader interior design movements emphasizing comfort, warmth and brining the outdoors inside.

The shift in color preference is reflected in many of the introductions hitting the U.S. market today. This includes the Bluum collection from Mirage, which was expanded earlier this year to include five new trendy colors. “The new Bluum collection brings nature’s wonders into bloom in the home,” said Jerome Goulet, vice president of marketing.