Parador launches desert-inspired Maradune wood collection

Coesfeld, Germany—Parador has introduced Maradune, a new engineered wood flooring collection inspired by the world’s great deserts. The collection aims to translate the natural colors of those landscapes into flooring tones that range from light to dark.

Parador designed the warm, tranquil palette to offer balance and versatility. The floors appear calm from a distance while revealing more detail up close.

The company’s proprietary SurfaceON technology embeds subtle imagery into the flooring surface. The visuals shift based on the angle of light and the viewer’s perspective. The effect gives the floor a changing appearance throughout the day.

“Maradune floors are made for the senses,” said Neel Bradham, CEO of Parador. “We wanted people to notice something new every single day. That’s the kind of floor that becomes part of a space rather than simply sitting beneath it.”

Parador manufactures the collection in Güssing, Austria. The company creates the surface texture through alternating partial wave planing and natural deep brushing.

The process highlights the oak’s natural grain and knots. It also gives each plank a more organic and distinctive character. The textures become more or less prominent depending on the angle and intensity of the light. This creates a living, ever-changing appearance.

Each plank also features a four-sided bevel. The detail defines the individual planks while contributing to a cohesive overall look. Maradune uses an automatic click system with longitudinal and end-edge locking. The system supports straightforward installation.

The engineered construction includes a 3.6mm top layer. The flooring is also compatible with underfloor heating systems. Parador designed the collection for residential and commercial applications.

The company backs the collection with a 25-year guarantee. Maradune also carries several sustainability and quality certifications, including FloorScore and Blue Angel.