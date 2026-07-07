Tuesday Tips: Set the tone, shape the sale

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Set the tone, shape the sale

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings, retail training expert, explains how a salesperson’s attitude can shape a customer’s mood and response. A positive tone can make all the difference.

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