Tarkett Home partners with Buckwold Western Ltd.

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsTarkett Home partners with Buckwold Western Ltd.

BuckwoldSolon, Ohio—Tarkett Home has partnered with Buckwold Western Ltd. to distribute its Canadian-made residential sheet vinyl throughout Western Canada.

The agreement covers Tarkett Home’s residential sheet vinyl products and related accessories. Buckwold Western will distribute the products throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut. The agreement also covers Thunder Bay, Ontario and communities extending west to the Manitoba border. Tarkett Home manufactures every residential sheet vinyl product in Farnham, Quebec.

“Partnering with Buckwold allows us to grow our presence in Western Canada with one of the country’s most respected flooring distributors,” said Jason Surratt, president of Tarkett Home. “Together, we’re making it easier than ever for retailers to offer Canadian-manufactured sheet vinyl, all supported by local sales representatives and responsive distribution.”

Buckwold Western has served the flooring industry for 100 years. Its sales and distribution network will give retailers throughout the region access to Tarkett Home’s complete residential sheet vinyl offering. Retailers will also have access to coordinating accessories.

“We’re proud to add Tarkett Home’s residential sheet vinyl program to our product portfolio,” said Bruce Buckwold, president of Buckwold Western Ltd. “Being able to offer a premium sheet vinyl collection that is manufactured in Canada gives our retailers another trusted option backed by exceptional design, quality and service.”

The partnership took effect immediately. Retailers can contact their local Buckwold Western representative for information about Tarkett Home sheet vinyl and product availability.

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