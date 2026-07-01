SELIT North America announces new ownership structure

Commerce, Ga.—SELIT North America, Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-quality foam underlayment products for floating floors, announced a change in its ownership structure. Co-founder, Marco Seitner will sell his ownership share to the Schlueter family, a partner of the business.

The company said it will continue to operate as usual, with the same focus on quality, reliability and customer service. Seitner will remain a member of the board of directors during the transition period.

“I look back with great pride and deep satisfaction on what we have built together over the past two decades,” Seitner said. “SELIT North America is in a stronger position today than it has ever been. I am confident that, with the Schlueter family as Rouven’s new partner, the company has a bright future ahead of it. It has been an honor to build this business, and I look forward to watching it continue to grow.”

Company history

SELIT North America’s roots go back to the entrepreneurial vision of the Seitner family and its longstanding experience in foam underlayment. Seitner launched the U.S. business from Europe in 2006 as a pioneer in the underlayment industry. In 2009, he and his brother, Rouven, co-founded SELIT North America, Inc., in Forest Park, Ga., and just one year later established the company’s first North American production facility in Plattsburgh, N.Y. This also began a close foam production partnership with the Schlueter family that would prove formative for both companies.

In 2019, the two brothers spearheaded the opening of a state-of-the-art XPS foam sheet manufacturing plant here, setting new industry benchmarks and cementing the company’s position as the market leader in North America. Over the course of nearly 20 years, they built SELIT North America into one of the most advanced and respected producers of synthetic foam underlayments in the United States.

Today, SELIT North America has a strong position in the U.S. flooring industry, supported by technical know-how, established customer relationships and a capable U.S. manufacturing footprint. A key part of this platform is the company’s long-standing relationship with Pak-Lite Inc., located here, a trusted partner that supports SELIT North America’s ability to serve customers across North America with quality, reliability and flexibility.

Nicolas Gevaert will continue to lead SELIT North America as chief executive officer, while Rouven Seitner will continue as a shareholder and member of the board of directors, ensuring continuity for customers, employees and business partners.

“The key message for our customers and partners is continuity,” Gevaert said. “SELIT North America has built a strong market position in the U.S., and this transaction provides a solid foundation for the company’s next phase of growth. We will continue to serve the market with the same focus on quality, reliability and innovation, while building on proven partnerships with Pak-Lite and the Schlueter family.”

Udo Schlueter, representing the Schlueter family, added: “We know the business well and have great respect for what the SELIT North America team has built. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Marco Seitner for his extraordinary contribution over the past two decades. His entrepreneurial spirit and commitment have been the driving force behind SELIT North America’s success. We look forward to working with CEO Nicolas Gevaert and the wider team to support the company’s continued growth in North America.”