Scholarship program honors rising stars, industry leaders

New York—Two deserving high-school seniors, along with a distinguished member of the local commercial floor covering installation community, were recognized here earlier this month during the 42nd annual Francis J.P. McHale Scholarship Awards, an event sponsored by the Greater New York Floor Coverers Association (GNYFCA). The scholarship program is named in the memory of Francis J.P. McHale, a business agent and president of Local 2287 who was elevated to become secretary-treasurer of the New York City District Council back in the 1980s.

“Over the past 41 years, the fund has awarded more than $1.45 million in scholarships to 111 students,” said GNYFCA counsel Richard Ziskin, who presided over this year’s ceremonies in the absence of David Meberg, trustee-chairman of the Greater New York Floor Coverers Industry Promotional Fund and president/CEO of Consolidated Flooring,

The two scholarship awards were presented to: Sanai James, whose father, David James, is affiliated with the New York District Council of Carpenters/Local 2287; and Brooke Norton, selected through the GNYFCA program. The funding is made possible by the GNYFCA’s partnership with the New York District Council of Carpenters and Local 2287. The first scholarship was awarded in 1985.

Sanai James is a senior at Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School. Throughout her time in high school, she has been captain of the volleyball team, participated on the basketball team and is a band member. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and has made the school honor roll for the last four years. She actively participates with neighbors in helping pack and distribute meals to those in need. James plans on attending Spelman College, where she will study biochemistry. Her goal is to become an anesthesiologist.

Brooke Norton, whose father is Kenny Norton, is currently attending Central Regional High School in Bayville, N.J. She’s heavily involved in the arts, participates in the drama club and chorus, and was the lead in the school’s musical play in the role of Roxie Hart in a production of “Chicago.” She also competed at the New Jersey Thespian Festival and received a superior rating, now moving on to the International Thespian Festival. She plans to continue performing in the next chapter of her life.

Norton is also a four-year varsity athlete on the school’s tennis team and serves as president of the Key Club. As a fundraiser of the Ocean Club, she volunteers for beach cleanups.

Norton is also in multiple honor societies, including the National Honor Society, English Honor Society, History Honor Society, Tri-M Honor Society and the Thespian Honor Society. In the fall, she plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh, where she will study media and professional communication with a minor in theater.

2026 co-honoree

In addition to the graduating students, an accomplished individual from the management side is designated as co-honoree, in recognition of his/her commitment to the commercial floor covering industry. Raymond Colabatistto, owner of Elite Flooring, Yonkers, N.Y., is this year’s recipient.

Elite Flooring is a fourth-generation, family-owned business originally founded in 1950 by John and Camilla Colabatistto. The company was later passed on to Raymond’s parents, Gennaro and Marlene. During their leadership, Gennaro established a strong commitment to and partnership with the New York City District Council of Carpenters, helping to build the company’s reputation for quality and craftsmanship. Today, Elite Flooring continues its tradition as a multi-generational business with Ray’s son Nicholas joining the company and helping to carry forward the family legacy.

Raymond Colabatistto attended Roosevelt High School and later studied at Ithaca College before beginning his career with Elite Flooring. He later assumed leadership of the company and has been instrumental in its growth and success for more than 40 years.

“Under his guidance, Elite Flooring has expanded its presence through New York while maintaining its dedication to excellence and integrity and strong union relationships,” Ziskin said. “For more than 70 years, Elite Flooring has remained committed to providing the highest level of service and craftsmanship through its longstanding partnership with the New York City District Council of Carpenters. Recently, Raymond formed a strategic alliance with an Armonk, N.Y.-based group that further strengthens Elite Flooring’s presence within the commercial flooring industry and supports the company’s continued growth and success.”

In his acceptance speech, Colabatistto thanked the Greater New York Floor Coverers Association as well as close associates. “Thank you very much for this honor from the association,” he began. “I feel very comfortable because I’m in a room of friends and brothers. Whether you know or not, I look up to you every day. You’re a big inspiration to me.”

The co-honoree also recognized members of the District Council of Carpenters/Local 2287, citing their dedication to the trade and the hard work they put in day in and day out. “They service us tremendously,” Colabatistto said. “It’s not just a group—it’s a family, and we couldn’t do it without them and their guidance. Thank you again for this tremendous honor; I really appreciate it.”

Colabatistto also acknowledged Consolidated Flooring’s Meberg, who presided over the previous 41 award ceremonies. “You’ve meant a lot to me and my guidance, and I’ve always tried to emulate how great your family business has done.”

In closing, Colabatistto also addressed family members in attendance. “I would also like to thank my son, Nicholas, and my daughter, Juliana, who’s a nurse right here in New York City. And to my wife, Michelle—it’s our 33rd wedding anniversary today, so I was allowed to leave for this! And to my parents—although they’re both passed on now. They were very instrumental in getting into the business. They learned that strong work ethic very young. Thank you.”

Lastly, Colabatistto recognized the scholarship winners. “I would like to congratulate this year’s recipients and wish them success and good fortune in the coming years,” he said. “Good luck!”

There are currently eight Francis J.P. McHale scholarship winners attending college.