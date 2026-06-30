Portobello America hosts second Sustainability Week

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsPortobello America hosts second Sustainability Week

sustainability weekBaxter, Tenn.—Portobello America recently held its second annual Portobello Sustainability Week at its headquarters, here.

The three-day event ran June 16-18 under the theme, “Sustainability in Action, Ideas That Transform.” It gave employees opportunities to see, discuss and participate in the company’s sustainability efforts.

The event centered on a simple message: “Less talk, more proof.”

The Portobello Group established Sustainability Week as a long-running initiative in Brazil. Portobello America adopted the program in 2025 and expanded it this year.

About 60 employees participated in three days of hands-on activities, educational sessions and community engagement. The program encouraged discussions about sustainable practices, community involvement and responsible growth.

Supporting local art and design

One of the week’s main events highlighted the connection between sustainability, design and community support.

Portobello America partnered with local artist Brittany Robert to create a piece inspired by the company and the Cookeville area. Robert incorporated elements of art and architecture to reflect the character of the region.

The collaboration also supported Portobello America’s goal of investing in local talent and strengthening its connection to the surrounding community.

“Sustainability Week is a meaningful milestone for Portobello America. It provides an opportunity to celebrate a topic that is fundamental to our business while inviting our associates to reflect on and engage with the principles that guide our ESG journey,” said Renato Ramos, head of marketing and transformation at Portobello America.

The event helped employees connect the company’s sustainability goals to their daily work.

“The week encourages important conversations around environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance, helping us better understand the role each of us plays in building a more sustainable future. This second edition marks an important step forward, with even greater participation and engagement across the organization. It reinforces our commitment to operating responsibly and integrating sustainability into the core of our business, where it continues to guide our decisions, actions, and long-term vision,” Ramos said.

Sustainability Week and partnerships with local artists show how its ESG efforts extend beyond the manufacturing floor. The company said those efforts support its associates and the broader Tennessee community.

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