Portobello America achieves Green Squared certification

By FCNews Staff
Portobello AmericaBaxter, Tenn.—Portobello America, the U.S. business unit of Portobello Grupo, announced it has achieved Green Squared certification, the tile industry’s most respected recognition for sustainability and responsibility. This significant milestone comes just 18 months after the start of operations at the company’s U.S. manufacturing facility.

The Green Squared certification is a sustainability certification program for building materials, particularly tiles and related products. It signifies that a product has been independently verified to meet the rigorous standards of the ANSI A138.1 standard, which covers a wide range of environmental and social criteria. This includes aspects like product characteristics, manufacturing processes, end-of-life management, and corporate governance.

“This achievement reflects more than technical compliance,” said João Oliveira, CEO of Portobello America. “It affirms our deep-rooted commitment to ESG principles, shaping how we grow, create and collaborate. At every step, we aim to make a positive impact—not only by reducing our environmental footprint, but by building strong relationships with our associates, distributor partners and the communities around us. The Green Squared certification is a result of intentional choices: From the way we design and manufacture our products, to how we care for people and manage resources. It reinforces our belief that design and responsibility go hand in hand—and that innovation becomes more meaningful when guided by values. This recognition is a proud moment for our team. It reminds us that progress is possible when we stay grounded in purpose and work collectively toward a more sustainable, inclusive future.”

This accomplishment underscores Portobello America’s dedication to sustainable practices and its ongoing efforts to minimize environmental impact while fostering strong social and corporate responsibility.

