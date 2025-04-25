Louisville Tile introduces LavoMOD by Wilcox Fifty Five

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationLouisville Tile introduces LavoMOD by Wilcox Fifty Five

LavoMODLouisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile announced the launch of the Wilcox Fifty Five “LavoMOD,” a new program meticulously designed to revolutionize the installation of porcelain slabs. The offering is designed to provide a faster and more efficient solution for achieving sophisticated, high-end bathroom designs with unprecedented ease and exceptional hygiene.

LavoMOD features a curated collection of premium, made-in-the-USA, 6mm honed porcelain panels, pre-cut to precise dimensions for seamless standard shower and bathtub installations. These selections represent the culmination of thoughtful planning and innovation, fundamentally transforming the approach to modern bathroom construction. The flagship product within the program is LavoMOD by Wilcox Fifty Five, a seamless shower system said to eliminate grout lines and offer exceptional design flexibility. Available in three finishes: ThassosMOD (White), StatuaryMOD (White/Grey) and CalacattaMOD (Creams/Gold).

“LavoMOD is a game changer for the industry,” said Catherine Buehre, vice president of product development at Louisville Tile. “This program reflects our deep commitment to redefining the bathroom design experience by offering a solution where elegance and efficiency go hand in hand. The introduction of LavoMOD by Wilcox Fifty Five is a testament to this commitment, providing a stunning, grout-free alternative that simplifies the installation process and promotes a healthier bathroom environment.”

Ideal for home builders, remodelers, the hospitality industry and beyond, the program aims to streamline projects and elevates design possibilities. LavoMOD offers a curated selection of trending colors with hyper-realistic visuals. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, LavoMOD boasts an impervious, non-porous surface that inherently resists moisture, mold and mildew, making it an ideal and hygienic choice for wet environments like showers and bathrooms. Its low water absorption effectively prevents common issues such as staining or deterioration, while simplifying everyday cleaning to just a quick wipe. The material’s chemical resistance ensures long-term performance and durability against cleaning products and daily wear, and its hypoallergenic properties contribute to a healthier living space.

  • Shower Configuration sizes include: 58 ½ x 86, 40 5/8 x 86 and 30 5/8 x 86
  • Bathtub Confirguration sizes include: 58 ½ x 86 and 30 5/8 x 86
Previous article
Retailers React: What segment of business looks most promising?
Next article
Portobello America achieves Green Squared certification

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Housing starts decline amid economic uncertainty

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Constrained housing affordability conditions due to elevated interest rates, rising construction costs and labor shortages led to a reduction in housing production in...
Read more
News

Decline in mortgage rates helps increase March new home sales

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—The modest decline in mortgage rates and lean existing inventory helped boost new home sales in March even as builders and consumers contend...
Read more
News

Builder confidence levels indicate slow start for spring housing season

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Growing economic uncertainty stemming from tariff concerns and elevated building material costs kept builder sentiment in negative territory in April, despite a modest...
Read more
News

Portobello America achieves Green Squared certification

FCNews Staff - 0
Baxter, Tenn.—Portobello America, the U.S. business unit of Portobello Grupo, announced it has achieved Green Squared certification, the tile industry's most respected recognition for...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What segment of business looks most promising?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
News

TrueTouch Floors, Tri-West join forces

FCNews Staff - 0
New Smyrna Beach, Fla.—TrueTouch Floors announced a strategic partnership with Tri-West, a dominant distributor in the Western U.S., known for its stylish and innovative...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X