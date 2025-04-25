Louisville Tile introduces LavoMOD by Wilcox Fifty Five

Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile announced the launch of the Wilcox Fifty Five “LavoMOD,” a new program meticulously designed to revolutionize the installation of porcelain slabs. The offering is designed to provide a faster and more efficient solution for achieving sophisticated, high-end bathroom designs with unprecedented ease and exceptional hygiene.

LavoMOD features a curated collection of premium, made-in-the-USA, 6mm honed porcelain panels, pre-cut to precise dimensions for seamless standard shower and bathtub installations. These selections represent the culmination of thoughtful planning and innovation, fundamentally transforming the approach to modern bathroom construction. The flagship product within the program is LavoMOD by Wilcox Fifty Five, a seamless shower system said to eliminate grout lines and offer exceptional design flexibility. Available in three finishes: ThassosMOD (White), StatuaryMOD (White/Grey) and CalacattaMOD (Creams/Gold).

“LavoMOD is a game changer for the industry,” said Catherine Buehre, vice president of product development at Louisville Tile. “This program reflects our deep commitment to redefining the bathroom design experience by offering a solution where elegance and efficiency go hand in hand. The introduction of LavoMOD by Wilcox Fifty Five is a testament to this commitment, providing a stunning, grout-free alternative that simplifies the installation process and promotes a healthier bathroom environment.”

Ideal for home builders, remodelers, the hospitality industry and beyond, the program aims to streamline projects and elevates design possibilities. LavoMOD offers a curated selection of trending colors with hyper-realistic visuals. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, LavoMOD boasts an impervious, non-porous surface that inherently resists moisture, mold and mildew, making it an ideal and hygienic choice for wet environments like showers and bathrooms. Its low water absorption effectively prevents common issues such as staining or deterioration, while simplifying everyday cleaning to just a quick wipe. The material’s chemical resistance ensures long-term performance and durability against cleaning products and daily wear, and its hypoallergenic properties contribute to a healthier living space.