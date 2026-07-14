Carpet: Covering the design spectrum from color to decorative

In today’s flooring market—where hard surface can account for twothirds of the floor and most options favor wood looks with minimal pattern—incorporating patterned rugs or installing patterned carpet in adjacent spaces can significantly enhance the overall design.

Today’s trends in carpet run the gamut from textures and patterns that give a luxurious feel to home décor to eco-friendly fibers that are spun from recycled plastic bottles to keep waste out of landfills and oceans.

In building a case for soft surface mill executives like to point out: “This is not your grandmother’s carpet any longer.” And with tufting technology changing the game, that is certainly a true statement.

Here are four trends worth noting:

Textures, patterns

Pattern trends are becoming more organic and handcrafted, with nature-inspired designs such as botanical impressions and mineral textures gaining traction. Woven looks are also resonating for their authentic, elevated feel while subtle geometrics remain important, especially with more asymmetry.

“Patterned carpets give homeowners a way to add personality, warmth and visual interest to their spaces while keeping the overall design elevated and livable,” said Abigail Ayson, senior manager of product design for Karastan. “Today’s patterns are moving beyond traditional looks and leaning into more handcrafted, organic and nature-inspired expressions.”

Advances in tufting technology have dramatically expanded the range of available patterns, textures and visual effects, allowing homeowners to create spaces that feel more customized and fashion-forward. Popular entries for 2026 include Quite Fetching from Tarkett Home, a botanical pattern made from 100% PAWSH solution-dyed nylon featuring soft greens, rich terra cotta and calming blues that complement both antique furnishings and modern accents; and In Rhythm from Anderson Tuftex, a modern, eco-friendly pattern carpet featuring a textured linear cadence and tonal shifts.

Eco-friendly Carpets

Carpets made from natural, renewable or recycled materials are considered more sustainable than synthetic fibers like nylon or polyester. Common eco-materials include:

• Natural fibers: Plant-based and organic materials like wool, jute, sisal and seagrass are leading the sustainable design wave. These naturally renewable and biodegradable fibers offer hypoallergenic benefits and earthy textures.

• Recycled content (rPET): Carpets utilizing recycled PET (diverted plastic bottles) or upcycled yarn waste are hugely popular due to their inherent stain resistance and landfill-reducing properties.

• Biodegradable backings: Modern carpets use natural latex and organic jute backings alongside VOC-free glues.

• Health-conscious tech: For example, Mohawk’s SmartStrand Color Wall styles now feature Pur-Ease technology, a built-in probiotic technology that effectively reduces the most common household allergens from carpet, which earned the Asthma & Allergy Friendly Certification.

Color coordination

The carpet industry has come a long way from beige-dominated offerings. Carpet trends include color choices that work with home décor rather than clashing with it. Think soft neutrals, modern textures and deeper tones that add dimension without overwhelming the room. Shades like taupe and soft browns are becoming go-to choices as these neutral carpet colors are easy to pair with wood or stone floors and add a cozy, natural look to any room.

As well, deep tones like emerald green and sapphire blue are showing up in bedrooms and living rooms. Some companies have built their strategies around color. A case in point is Engineered Floors’ PureColor High-Def carpet, which incorporates up to 24 colors in every carpet, adding layers of complexity for a more vibrant visual.

Luxury/decorative

The luxury/decorative segment has gained popularity even as the uneven housing market has negatively impacted the residential carpet market. In fact, the growth of luxury/decorative is consistent with broader consumer trends showing that the top 10% of income earners—with annual incomes of $250,000 or more—are driving the market, accounting for nearly half of all consumer spending.

“The wealthy consumer segment is less impacted by interest rates, inflation and economic downturns, which is why the higher end will continue to outperform the rest of the market,” TDG’s Nuckols said. “We will continue to focus on our high-end brands.”

Stanton Design is another high-end mill that has put an emphasis on the decorative segment, with rewarding results: Stanton has won three consecutive Award of Excellence honors in the decorative segment as voted on by its retail customers. “The Stanton product development team is focused on creating great-looking decorative products with high saleability, quality and performance attributes,” said Jonathan Cohen, CEO.