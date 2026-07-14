Moving beyond extremes to lasting authenticity

By FCNews Columnist
HomeColumnMoving beyond extremes to lasting authenticity

authenticityYou finally landed on it. Weeks of mood boards, three rounds of paint samples and a few late-night texts with your client later, you decided on a hunter green for her kitchen cabinets. The reveal goes up, the client is thrilled and then the comments start: “Didn’t the designer hear? Hunter green is so over. Forest green is the only green worth painting cabinets now.”

Just as soon as you get to enjoy a project, poof. It’s already dated. Modern Minimalism, too cold. Traditional Maximalism, too busy. For years, trends have felt like a race to predict what comes next, each cycle shorter and more fleeting than the last. How does anyone in this industry keep up? Sit with the question long enough, and the answer becomes clear: you don’t. Clients who once saw their house as a trend-forward, resale vessel are now asking a different question: How do I make this feel like me? This is the year we stop chasing rapid extremes and start creating homes that are intentional, authentic, lasting expressions of ourselves.

Fewer homeowners are moving or designing for resale right now, and it shows in how people decorate. Higher rates, remote work and more time spent at home have all pushed in the same direction: people want spaces that support who they are, not who might buy the house next. Comfort, identity and a sense of place now outrank flip-friendly neutrals.

That honesty shows up everywhere. Warm minimalism is replacing cold minimalism; whites are creamier and neutrals are more complex, with light oak, mushroom and mineral tones that feel lived-in rather than staged. Heritage and craft matter again: checkerboards, stone visuals, terracotta, aged surfaces and handmade effects feel familiar because they are. Texture is doing real work too. Subtle dimension and light-catching relief create the depth people are craving, felt with their hands as much as seen with their eyes. Pattern is returning with purpose: a decorative backsplash, a patterned powder room, a textured fireplace wall; small, contained moments where people feel permission to be expressive. I call these confidence zones, and they are where 2026’s real design story is happening.

It’s a fair point that staying on trend keeps a home valuable. But our meaning of value has shifted along with our meaning of home. Today, value is as much sentimental as it is monetary. Those green cabinets aren’t green because Instagram said so; they’re green because it’s your client’s favorite color, and it reminds them of the forest behind their childhood home. The tile backsplash echoes the artisan tile they fell in love with on their honeymoon. The nail holes on the wall are covered by art a friend brought them during the World Cup. A home never goes out of style because it’s authentically theirs.

Every year, industry leaders get asked, “What’s next in flooring?” Too often we answer with a color, a texture or a pattern we haven’t seen in a few cycles. This year, I’d challenge us to think of a trend as a mirror instead, one that reflects the people living with it. The brands that win won’t be the ones chasing every trend. They’ll be the ones that understand the human need behind it, and build products that feel current, usable, beautiful and lasting. This is the year we stop chasing rapid extremes and start creating homes that are intentional, authentic, lasting expressions of ourselves. Moving beyond extremes to lasting authenticity.

Tressa Samdal is the senior director of marketing and product management at PanariaGroup USA, parent company of Florida tile. Samdal spearheads marketing strategy, product innovation and brand growth across North America.

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July 13, 2026

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