Tressa Samdal returns to Panariagroup leadership team

Lexington, Ky.—Panariagroup USA announced the return of Tressa Samdal as senior director of marketing and product management. After five years away, Samdal rejoins the organization to spearhead marketing strategy, product innovation and brand growth across North America.

With more than two decades of expertise in trend forecasting, product strategy and brand development within the interior products industry, Samdal has played a pivotal role in shaping consumer and trade perceptions of cabinetry, flooring and tile. She previously held leadership positions at Mullican Flooring, Mohawk/IVC, Florida Tile (owned by Panariagroup) and most recently Cabinetworks Group, where she served as director of trend & innovation.

“I’m proud to return to Panariagroup,” Samdal said. “Florida Tile and Panaria Ceramica carry a legacy of design leadership and technological innovation that sets the standard in our industry. Panariagroup has long been synonymous with advanced manufacturing, world-class design and relentless innovation. My focus will be on elevating the USA brands by sharpening our value proposition, driving design leadership and creating deeper, more meaningful connections with our customers.”

In her new role, Samdal will focus on:

Elevating the brand positioning for Panaria Ceramica USA and Florida Tile in the marketplace.

Driving product pipeline strategies that blend Italian artistry with American ingenuity.

Expanding customer engagement and sales support programs to ensure sustainable growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tressa back,” said Leonardo Pesce, CEO. “Her unique blend of strategic vision, trend insight and hands-on product expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand our presence in North America and deliver design excellence to our customers.”

Samdal will be based at Florida Tile’s headquarters while collaborating closely with Panariagroup’s international leadership teams.