Platform Performance assembles leadership team

Cleveland—Platform Performance Flooring Systems, the new identity for FloorPrep by Dependable LLC, announced that it has formed what it calls a new sales and business development “Dream Team.”

Industry veterans Robert Williams, director of sales; John Trent, business development manager for Compotite; and Craig Hacker, business development manager for Platform, will lead the team.

The leadership team brings more than a century of combined hands-on experience. It will prioritize job site technical support, customized problem solving and a solutions-first philosophy.

Each began his career as an installer, contractor or field representative. Their experience will help bridge the gap between product manufacturing and real-world job site execution.

“We are a nimble, family-owned business competing in an industry that has become heavily consolidated by massive conglomerates and private equity,” Williams said. “Our competitive advantage isn’t just our high-quality product line, it’s our people. When our customers have a problem, they don’t get lost in an automated phone tree. We have the agility to have an expert on their job site immediately, providing troubleshooting and technical expertise that the big box brands simply cannot match.”

The dream team advantage

Williams brings more than 40 years of industry experience to his role as director of sales. His career began in a family remodeling business. He later became the youngest plant manager in Laticrete’s history and held national leadership roles at Bostik.

Williams is also a certified FCITS flooring inspector. He is building a culture rooted in relationship-driven sales. His vision is to combine best practices from across the industry and build a service-first foundation for Platform’s future.

Trent brings more than three decades of experience to his role as business development manager and certified tile installer. As a former tile contractor, he understands the physical and logistical demands of the trade.

Trent specializes in breaking down communication silos among architects, designers and installers. Trent is also active with the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) and Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF).

“We sell solutions, not just create transactions,” Trent said. “To me, that’s kind of a powerful thing.”

That approach is reflected in Platform’s open warranty. The warranty honors the use of any ANSI-approved product within its systems.

Hacker brings nearly 40 years of industry experience to his role as business development manager. His background includes 25 years as the owner of a commercial floor covering business. Hacker holds the historic credential of CFI Installer No. 21. He specializes in heavy floor preparation and high-stakes commercial environments.

He also serves as a business consultant for his clients. Hacker is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of installers and leads Platform’s hands-on surface preparation training initiatives.

Investing in the Cleveland Training Center

Platform Performance recently completed a training facility in Cleveland to support its commitment to education. The facility will serve as an educational hub where participants can gain hands-on experience with Platform products and systems.

“We don’t want to just sell a product; we want to teach our partners how to maximize their efficiency, meet tight specifications and avoid liabilities,” Hacker explained.

The team said it plans to host regular, tailored training sessions for contractors, distributors and architects. Long-term plans include taking the hands-on training program to major cities nationwide.

Through specialized expertise, comprehensive training and respect for the installer, Platform Performance Flooring Systems is working to demonstrate that true value is built from the substrate up.