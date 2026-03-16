Platform Performance Flooring Systems announces 2026 pivot

Cleveland—Platform Performance Flooring Systems, the new identity for FloorPrep by Dependable, LLC, announced a strategic shift for 2026 focused on system-driven growth and expanded industry support.

Company leadership said the strategy centers on capital investment, expanded sales leadership and stronger national infrastructure. The goal is to support a systems-based approach to flooring installation.

Leadership focus for 2026

Alex Keene, vice president of operations at Keene Inc., said the past year laid the groundwork for the brand’s evolution.

“We treated 2025 as our transition year by resetting our leadership and technical support to meet modern trade needs,” Keene said. “Building on our heritage, we have evolved to provide a platform that supports reliable high-performance installations from the subfloor up. We are the platform and we are here to stay.”

Veteran sales leadership

Robert “Bob” Williams, director of sales, is leading the company’s expanded sales strategy. Williams, a 40-year industry veteran, has assembled a nationwide support network focused on contractor engagement.

The team includes three business development managers, four regional managers and 11 independent rep agencies.

“We are building a strong foundation for the industry,” Williams said. “It is about having experienced professionals on the ground who understand the job site and can help contractors get the most from these systems.”

Operational and product integration

The company’s strategy also integrates Platform with Compotite and Keene Building Products. The goal is to create a unified ecosystem that supports projects from subfloor preparation through waterproofing.

Kevin Brininger, director of research and development and product management, led improvements across the Compotite product line and company operations.

“We focus on the science behind modern construction and the science of a dependable supply chain,” Brininger said. “By resolving previous operational challenges we can ensure customers receive reliable products and support.”

Investment in contractor training

Platform is also expanding its investment in contractor education. A new training center is scheduled to open in Cleveland in late April 2026.

The Cleveland facility will serve as the first location in a national training initiative. Future centers are planned for New York and Florida.

“Relaunching as Platform shows we are more than legacy products,” Keene said. “We are building a broader company based on modern installation standards.”

Coverings 2026 debut

Platform Performance Flooring Systems will highlight its expanded brand and product portfolio at Coverings 2026 in Las Vegas.

Visitors can find the company at Booth 6283, where it will showcase its “subfloor-to-shower” product lineup. The display will feature its self-leveling underlayments and the revitalized Compotite product line.