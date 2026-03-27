Accessories: Multifaceted underlayments abound

Beyond the obvious benefits of comfort underfoot and noise reduction, today’s underlayments and cushion products provide a host of essential benefits: moisture barrier protection, thermal insulation and help with subfloor imperfections by providing a smooth and even surface for the flooring material to be installed.

This year’s winter markets showcased a multitude of companies offering the latest in underlayment and cushion products that provide key benefits.

Here are some examples of the latest underlayments:

TotalWorx

TotalWorx Accessories Pet Perfect underlayment is a flooring solution designed for ease and protection. Its folding panels with a new lip and tape feature ensure easier installation, lying flat and staying flat. Crafted from fine-celled extruded polystyrene foam, it offers superior thermal and sound insulation while correcting minor subfloor imperfections.

Foam Products

Foam Products’ Infinity Acoustical Vapor Barrier enhances attached-back floors with a firm, cushioned feel and superior acoustics while accelerating installation. By creating a more level subfloor, it actively improves flooring joint performance and remains fully warranted, transforming minimalist 1mm attached-backed floors to a completely superior experience.

Ecore

Good acoustical design isn’t what you hear, it’s what you don’t hear. To that end, Ecore introduced QT Sound underlayments—recycled rubber impact insulation—that impact sound control without interrupting the beauty of natural wood or the elegance of LVT and tile. Impact sound doesn’t just travel down, either—it travels sideways, up and through every rigid connection. But QT is engineered to stop sound before it enters the structure.

LSI Flooring

LSI Flooring’s Unsquashable high-density polyurethane carpet padding is engineered to deliver exceptional comfort, durability and sound reduction. Its newest residential underlayment, Step Above, is a 7/16-inch premium pad achieving an 87 IIC impact sound rating. The Unsquashable line features high-density memory foam, antimicrobial protection and breathable waterproof construction.

Sika

The Sika AcouBond System incorporates direct bond technology with acoustic performance. Consisting of SikaLayer-03, a 3mm-thick proprietary foam mat and SikaBond-T53, a unique permanently elastic, sound-dampening adhesive, the Sika AcouBond System is used to bond wood flooring over plywood, concrete and other common subfloors. When combined, these solutions meet or exceed all IIC and STC building code requirements for sound control.

Vinyl Trends

Eternity SG is zero VOC underlayment engineered to dampen sound and protect flooring from mold, mildew and moisture. It will also support the floor’s click system as the floor flexes and moves.

Its patented Seal Guard (SG) lip and tape system creates a strong vapor barrier seam.

Maxxon

With the rise in demand for the look of concrete flooring, VersaTop EZ was engineered for ease and efficiency. Its specially designed, pre-sanded formula eliminates the need for heavy machinery and traditional polishing methods—cutting labor hours without compromising results. With compressive strengths of 5,000–7,000 psi and fast foot traffic in just two to four hours, VersaTop EZ delivers the polished concrete aesthetic clients demand, minus the complexity.

MP Global

QuietWalk LV is designed specifically for all vinyl planks but can also be used with laminate and hardwood. It measures 1.4mm-thick and is made from dense recycled materials. The attached vapor barrier offers full moisture protection beneath while protecting the overlying floor. It also provides sound dampening.

Palziv

Palziv’s HQ Living unveiled LayerX, designed for most hard surface floors. Featuring a built-in, 6-mil moisture barrier, it eliminates the need for separate moisture protection. Embossed air channels promote airflow to help manage moisture, while the integrated peel-and-stick tape system simplifies installation and speeds up projects.

Future Foam

My Name is Best is engineered with 8.5-pound density, memory foam and a SpillSafe moisture barrier. The domestically made cushion is built to last a lifetime, with no recycled fillers. From studio-grade soundproofing to Pet Solutions odor defense, My Name is Best is positioned as the “silent guardian” of a homeowner’s investment

Performance Accessories

Gold is a 2mm fan fold underlayment inspired by the success of Platinum 3mm. “Installers have praised Platinum’s stability, easy handling and fan-fold convenience, but many needed a more cost effective solution without reverting to rolled underlayments,” said Karl Danzer, director, product management, Mohawk. “Gold keeps the same installer preferred format at a value price point, offering a strong balance of performance and affordability while Platinum continues as the premium choice for enhanced sound and comfort.”

Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt offers a diverse selection of products aimed at reducing in-room noise as well as minimizing sound transfer to the floors below, ensuring peace and tranquility throughout the household.

Make-A-Wish Strength, for example, is a synthetic rubber crack isolation membrane that provides superior acoustical performance for all types of hard surface flooring.