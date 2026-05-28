Sika unveils ‘Bring It On’ campaign

Lyndhurst, N.J.—Sika launched its new “Bring It On” marketing campaign designed to show contractors, installers and flooring professionals that the company offers a complete range of flooring installation solutions.

The campaign focuses on helping flooring professionals achieve reliable, high-quality installations across a range of project types. Sika said the portfolio includes primers, patch and repair products, self-leveling solutions, moisture mitigation systems, flooring adhesives and tile-setting materials.

The “Bring It On” campaign made its official debut earlier this year during TISE in Las Vegas. Sika said the launch generated strong engagement and positive feedback from the industry.

At the center of the campaign is the Sika Secure System, a complete lineup of flooring installation products designed to address contractors’ day-to-day challenges. Sika said the system combines technologies from the Schonox, SikaBond, SikaLevel and SikaTile product lines.

“Sika is a global leader in the flooring industry, recognized for delivering innovative, solution-driven products that empower professional contractors,” said Marlene Morin, senior director of floor covering and interior finishing at Sika Corporation. “With our state-of-the-art formulations and the opening of our new 250,000-square-foot mortar production facility in southern New Jersey, we are uniquely positioned to offer customers one of the most comprehensive installation supply portfolios in the industry.”

Morin said Sika’s nationwide sales force combines technical expertise with responsive customer service to support contractors and installers across the country. She also noted the company’s network of manufacturing and warehousing facilities helps Sika deliver installation materials efficiently.

Sika said the Secure System provides a multi-tier product offering designed specifically for professional installers. The company added that the integrated system helps professionals address flooring installation challenges with confidence regardless of project size or complexity.