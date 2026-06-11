Kate Judd joins Tai Ping, Edward Fields

New York—Tai Ping and Edward Fields, global leaders in bespoke, hand-crafted carpets, have named Kate Judd managing director of the Americas. In the role, Judd will lead the strategic, commercial and operational direction of the business across the region. Her focus will include operational excellence, customer experience and long-term brand growth across the residential and contract sectors.

“I’m delighted to be joining a company that has led the way for decades,” Judd said. “Tai Ping and Edward Fields have been pushing creative boundaries and setting the bar for design, craftsmanship, service, values and manufacturing.”

Judd joins the companies after more than 13 years at The Rug Company. Most recently, she served as managing director, global partners and Middle East.

During her career, Judd has held senior leadership roles across global showroom development, international distribution and operational management. She has worked across major markets including London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Moscow, Cape Town and the Middle East.

Judd brings experience across luxury interiors, retail, brand experience and business transformation. She also brings a global perspective and a deep understanding of luxury clientele, contemporary design culture and experiential retail.

She is known for bringing commercial clarity and modern leadership to creative industries. Her leadership approach centers on accountability, collaboration and building cultures that balance creativity with commercial performance. Her work has focused on the intersection of brand, client experience, culture and growth. She has helped luxury businesses evolve while maintaining strong creative identities and craftsmanship.