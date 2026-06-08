Tarkett rolls out new Transcribe collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetTarkett rolls out new Transcribe collection
Transcribe
Tarkett’s new Transcribe collection of carpet tile and LVT translates visual language into textured, dynamic flooring patterns.

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has launched Transcribe, a premier carpet tile and luxury vinyl tile collection that draws inspiration from the human instinct to communicate through marks, symbols and layered forms.

“The Transcribe collection is inspired by layered forms that carry meaning across time,” said Omoleye Simmons, vice president of design for Tarkett. “Humanity’s form of expression has always evolved. Yet its purpose remains connection.”

The collection is designed for workplace settings. It gives each space a sense of identity, movement and connection.

“Every design in this collection feels intentional and is rooted in human experience, bringing movement and identity to the floor and balancing visual interest with the thoughtfulness to create environments that support a shared experience,” Simmons said.

Carpet and LVT styles

Transcribe includes four carpet styles in nine shared colorways. It also includes six LVT styles with four colorways each.

The carpet tile styles include Pulse Code, Dialect, Hieroglyph and Unsaid.

Pulse Code features rhythmic, irregular linework that turns raw information into texture. Dialect blends dense, varied marks into a layered visual language. Hieroglyph uses scattered symbolic marks to create a surface that feels ancient and contemporary. Unsaid uses restraint, with soft accents of color that add depth without visual noise.

The LVT styles include Code Work, Glyphic, Narrative Thread, Typeform, Without Words and Written Form.

Code Work uses a hand-drawn checked grid with organic markings and subtle color shifts. Glyphic draws from ancient marks and early scripts. Narrative Thread uses fractured lines and organic marks that suggest ideas moving through time. Typeform explores how communication changes through large-scale symbols and letter-like forms. Without Words combines oversized deconstructed letters into a modern textural pattern. Written Form uses layered shapes that resemble scattered alphabet characters.

Performance and sustainability points 

Tarkett offers all Transcribe carpet styles in ethos carpet tile and Flex-Aire cushion carpet tile. Ethos carpet tile is Cradle to Cradle Certified Bronze v.4.0, Declare Red List Free and made with up to 78% recycled content. Tarkett designed the product for high-traffic spaces where easy installation matters.

Flex-Aire cushion carpet tile gives spaces a durable flooring option with added underfoot comfort.

The LVT styles are available in 3mm Contour LVT. The product features a 32-mil wear layer and Techtonic polyurethane floor coating. Contour LVT aims to give designers more creative freedom while delivering durability for high-performance spaces.

The entire Transcribe collection is part of Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program. Through the program, Tarkett can recycle the ethos backing back into itself. Contour also has an open-loop path to circularity.

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