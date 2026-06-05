Retailers React: What segment of your business is flourishing?

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostRetailers React: What segment of your business is flourishing?

customer concernEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What segment of your business is flourishing?

Here are their responses:

“IWe’ve seen a nice uptick in our retail business since April. Both April and May have been strong months residentially, with increased customer traffic and continued momentum heading into late spring. Probably the biggest increase we’ve seen, however, has been in the commercial market. We’re receiving a lot more requests in the Main Street segment.”

—Bob Pireu

Bob & Pete’s Floors

Canton, Ohio

“Spring has sprung, it seems. Residential replacement has been very strong in May. It’s always hard to pinpoint why, but the combination of the spring housing market activity and less noise from the Iran war are the likely contributors.”

—Adam Joss

The Vertical Connection Carpet One

Columbia, Md.

“Residential replacement seems to be doing the best right now. We believe a good relationship with designers has kept our residential business consistent. Builder business is still a bit slow although we are seeing some good jobs from the custom home builders.”

—Doug Peeples

Myers Flooring of Nashville

Nashville, Tenn.

“Main Street commercial is performing well this year. We have established a great reputation within our market because we are providing excellent value with great performing products and excellent installation professionals. We work very hard to make sure the correct products are being used on each unique project.”

—Jon Dauenhauer

Carpet World

Bismarck, N.D.

“We are currently up about 5% over last year. We have had some really good retail traffic, a good portion of which comes from all the social media posts we do. Commercial work is good; we have had a lot of work in the pipeline and been able to close out some of that.”

—Penny Carnino

Grigsby’s Carpet, Tile & Hardwood

Tulsa, Okla.

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June 1, 2026

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