Retailers React: Will AI level the playing field between small/large companies?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: Will AI level the playing field between small/large companies?
Here are their responses:
“I believe this primarily depends on adoption and what it is used for. If small businesses adopt AI and use it well, not just for rewriting emails, they have a chance to level the playing field. However, if they don’t, it will likely widen the gap.”
—Elise Lefebvre
ProSource Wholesale of Arizona
Tempe, Ariz.
“AI itself will not level the playing field. I believe every company—whether big or small—will need to leverage technology via AI just to stay on the field. The gap will be determined by which companies will be able to grow strategically and support the opportunities that AI will produce.”
—Roy Tokuhama
Abbey Carpet & Floor of Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii
“Yes, it will level the playing field. Those who embrace it are going to win. These users can be the first to be recommended by AI apps—as we are. Many early adopters took advantage when Google Search started up years ago; they can now be first in their market with AI. If you’re still thinking about it, get off the mark and run toward what may be one of the biggest opportunities of our lives.”
—Don Lovato
CarpetSource USA
Albuquerque, N.M.
“Growing a company requires grit, judgment and a little bit of luck. AI is just a tool, and if used wisely can make you more efficient. But it doesn’t replace the grit it takes to build something real.”
—Alex Roberts
Roberts Carpet & Fine Floors
Houston
“Unfortunately, I think it will widen the gap. Many smaller companies don’t even have the resources to start AI use. AI is so helpful, especially for marketing, but many smaller store owners may not have the knowledge or staff with knowledge on how.”
—Janice Clifton
Abbey Carpets Unlimited
Naples, Fla.