Retailers React: Will AI level the playing field between small/large companies?

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostRetailers React: Will AI level the playing field between small/large companies?

customer concernEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: Will AI level the playing field between small/large companies?

Here are their responses:

“I believe this primarily depends on adoption and what it is used for. If small businesses adopt AI and use it well, not just for rewriting emails, they have a chance to level the playing field. However, if they don’t, it will likely widen the gap.”

—Elise Lefebvre

ProSource Wholesale of Arizona

Tempe, Ariz.

“AI itself will not level the playing field. I believe every company—whether big or small—will need to leverage technology via AI just to stay on the field. The gap will be determined by which companies will be able to grow strategically and support the opportunities that AI will produce.”

—Roy Tokuhama

Abbey Carpet & Floor of Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii

“Yes, it will level the playing field. Those who embrace it are going to win. These users can be the first to be recommended by AI apps—as we are. Many early adopters took advantage when Google Search started up years ago; they can now be first in their market with AI. If you’re still thinking about it, get off the mark and run toward what may be one of the biggest opportunities of our lives.”

—Don Lovato

CarpetSource USA

Albuquerque, N.M.

“Growing a company requires grit, judgment and a little bit of luck. AI is just a tool, and if used wisely can make you more efficient. But it doesn’t replace the grit it takes to build something real.”

—Alex Roberts

Roberts Carpet & Fine Floors

Houston

“Unfortunately, I think it will widen the gap. Many smaller companies don’t even have the resources to start AI use. AI is so helpful, especially for marketing, but many smaller store owners may not have the knowledge or staff with knowledge on how.”

—Janice Clifton

Abbey Carpets Unlimited

Naples, Fla.

Previous article
Tarkett opens revamped showroom for Design Days

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

Tarkett opens revamped showroom for Design Days

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—Tarkett will transform its showroom here into a creative hub for interior designers during Design Days 2026, set for June 8-10. The showroom is located...
Read more
Column

The Google Map Pack: Where real buyers click

FCNews Columnist - 0
(Part 2 in a series) Customers aren’t clicking through 10 websites anymore. They’re getting instant answers through AI, and those answers point to only...
Read more
Column

Flooring dealers embrace AI—slowly but surely

FCNews Columnist - 0
At the recent Alliance Flooring convention in San Antonio, Texas, the subject of artificial intelligence (AI) was a big topic of discussion, especially during...
Read more
Column

An end user’s experience with Measure Square apps

FCNews Columnist - 0
When Reid Olsen joined ArkBlu Surfaces, he left behind a workflow built on a legacy ERP and mobile estimating system—and immediately saw the difference...
Read more
Column

Comp-U-Floor ERP: The future of flooring software

FCNews Columnist - 0
Busy season has a way of stress-testing a flooring business. When a retail or contractor operation is running smoothly, quotes go out on time,...
Read more
Featured Company

Intertek broadens testing for flooring applications

Reginald Tucker - 0
York, Pa.—Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has expanded its independent flooring and floor covering testing services via the recent...
Read more

As seen in

May 18, 2026

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X