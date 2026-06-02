Tuesday Tips: Michelle Nix leads GROW Live event

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Michelle Nix, WFCA director of education, continues her GROW Live Event series with part two of “How to Use DiSC to Build a High-Performing Team.” The session explores how the DiSC behavioral model can help leaders better understand communication styles, recognize individual strengths and create a team culture where people work together more effectively.