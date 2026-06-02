Tuesday Tips: Michelle Nix leads GROW Live event

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Michelle Nix leads GROW Live event

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Michelle Nix, WFCA director of education, continues her GROW Live Event series with part two of “How to Use DiSC to Build a High-Performing Team.” The session explores how the DiSC behavioral model can help leaders better understand communication styles, recognize individual strengths and create a team culture where people work together more effectively.

Previous article
Pattern matching: Two challenges, one floor
Next article
Florida Tile redefines wood-look porcelain with Lotus Collection

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

U.S. job openings rise to 7.6 million

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington—U.S. job openings increased to 7.6 million in April, up 731,000 from March, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS)...
Read more
News

Homebuyer down payments fall as buyers preserve cash

FCNews Staff - 0
Seattle—The typical U.S. homebuyer put down $64,000 in March, down 1.5% from a year earlier, according to a new analysis from Redfin. As a share...
Read more
News

MILEstone expands 2CM paver portfolio

FCNews Staff - 0
Clarksville, Tenn.—MILEstone expanded its 2CM outdoor porcelain paver portfolio with two marble-look visuals from its JEM collection: JEM Adagio White and Aria Gold. The new...
Read more
Featured Post

Starnet guides members through choppy waters

Reginald Tucker - 0
The general vibe among attendees at the Starnet spring conference was cautiously upbeat, despite challenges facing the economy at large. Among the key bellwether...
Read more
Featured Post

Starnet annual contest highlights commercial projects

Reginald Tucker - 0
Starnet Commercial Flooring, the world’s largest network of full-service commercial flooring contractors, recently announced the winners of the 2026 Starnet Design Awards. This year’s...
Read more
Resilient

Watch: Barberán’s DeepBlue EIR technology enhances digital printing

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/sFRvbk2GU7s Discover DeepBlue, Barberán's innovative EIR technology for digital printing. Designed for industrial production environments, DeepBlue combines quality, efficiency and flexibility to help manufacturers meet today's...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X