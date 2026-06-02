Florida Tile redefines wood-look porcelain with Lotus Collection

Lexington, Ky.—Florida Tile has launched its Lotus collection. The porcelain tile line, inspired by the curve of a leaf, blends natural movement with geometric form. The collection aims to give designers a porcelain tile option that feels artistic, dimensional and distinct.

“We set out to challenge the expectation of what a wood-look tile can be,” said Rene Hale, senior product manager at Florida Tile. “In a category that is often defined by realism, Lotus adds artistry. It bridges the gap between natural inspiration and geometric expression, giving designers a tool that feels fresh, dimensional and differentiated.”

The Lotus collection features an 8-inch leaf format. It is available in four colorways: Fusion Smoke, Fusion Natural, Fusion Honey and Fusion Walnut.

From there, each palette ranges from airy and modern to deep and dimensional. The design helps create movement and layered texture across the installation.

“We see Lotus as an artistic element that can transform even the most compact spaces into something memorable,” Hale said. “It excels in small rooms such as closets, bathrooms, mudrooms and laundry rooms, where its intricate patterns can be fully appreciated.”

Together, the Lotus porcelain tile collection brings nature, geometry and wood-look inspiration into a fresh format for residential and commercial spaces.