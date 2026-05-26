Emser wins NYCxDESIGN Architectural Award

Los Angeles—Emser Tile’s E by Emser Tile has won a NYCxDESIGN Award for Kubo in the Architectural Products category.

E by Emser Tile is the company’s luxury brand of bespoke products. Kubo brings a dimensional approach to architectural surfaces through sculptural lattice bricks made from durable extruded stoneware.

The awards, presented during New York’s annual NYCxDESIGN Festival, recognize product design and innovation across architecture and interiors.

“Winning a NYCxDESIGN Award is incredibly meaningful because this collection was created to challenge how people think about tile and architectural surfaces,” said Carly Ghodsian, product design and curation manager for E by Emser Tile. “With Kubo, we wanted to create something sculptural and functional, but also expressive and timeless. The collection plays with light, shadow, openness and structure in a way that transforms spaces.”

Designed to balance openness and structure, Kubo filters light and air. It also creates rhythm, depth and architectural definition across interior and exterior spaces.

Emser Tile developed Kubo to give designers more freedom when shaping hospitality, residential and commercial spaces. The collection comes in geometric forms including Arc, Fan, Square, Curve and Tower profiles.

The company said the collection offers a practical architectural element and a strong visual feature for designed spaces. Its look blends modern and timeless design cues.

The NYCxDESIGN Awards honor products and projects that move the industry forward through innovation, creativity and impact. The recognition adds momentum for E by Emser Tile as the brand expands its design-forward portfolio.