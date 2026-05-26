i4F extends CFL partnership for new flooring technologies

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsi4F extends CFL partnership for new flooring technologies

i4F extends CFL partnershipShanghai—i4F extended its technology partnership with CFL Flooring. The expanded agreement adds two new technologies to i4F’s licensing portfolio: Optibevel and Melamine-SPC, or m-SPC.

i4F announced the partnership during Domotex asia/Chinafloor. The company said both technologies are available immediately and exclusively through an i4F license.

“Our industry is facing increasing margin pressure, creating a greater need for solutions that meet evolving customer demands while supporting healthy profitability across the supply chain,” said Thomas Baert, president of CFL Flooring. “This is exactly what CFL continues to pursue through innovation.”

Optibevel uses a high-precision laser to create decorative bevels directly in the profiling line. i4F said the technology improves bevel performance, aesthetics and manufacturing efficiency.

The company said Optibevel overcomes limits tied to traditional cut, painted and pressed bevel technologies. The in-line laser process creates matched bevel-to-surface gloss, design and texture with greater accuracy and production efficiency.

The technology also offers more sizing flexibility. It can adapt to a wide range of flooring formats, including small herringbone planks and large wall panels. It also is compatible with SPC, WPC, LVT and other thermoplastics.

“The industry is not served by a race to the bottom—lasting value comes from innovation and differentiation,” Baert added. “Having worked closely with i4F for many years, we value the team’s expertise in next-generation technologies. Their global reach and strong industry network make them the obvious choice to license out these new technologies.”

New material category introduced

The partnership also introduces m-SPC as a new premium material category. The material combines waterproof SPC performance with laminate-grade surface resilience.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with CFL Flooring, whose latest technologies once again raise the industry’s bar,” said John Rietveldt, founder and CEO of i4F. “Enhanced bevel and m-SPC are both smart, commercially relevant solutions that address key demands.”

i4F said m-SPC is designed for demanding residential and commercial interiors. The material offers enhanced resistance to scratches, stains, wear and daily traffic. Its flexible production approach also creates product development opportunities for SPC, WPC, LVT and laminate manufacturers.

“We believe Optibevel is the industry’s most advanced enhanced bevel technology ever,” Rietveldt added. “With m-SPC, the wait for a new material able to create new opportunities across multiple manufacturing platforms is over.”

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