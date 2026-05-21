Technology: Software aims to streamline operations for retailers

For an industry that historically struggled to embrace digital technology, the tides sure seem to be turning. In fact, software suppliers have upped their game in this industry to help meet the needs of flooring retailers today.

Dealers can now choose a software platform that best suits their particular business needs. That can include anything from advanced ERP systems to AI-supported measuring, payment, marketing—all of the above.

Following are some of the latest software technology advancements specifically designed for the independent flooring retail community:

Cyncly

Independent flooring dealers have always won on relationships. The challenge today is that relationships now start online, and most dealers are trying to manage their digital presence across a patchwork of disconnected tools.

Cyncly Websites aims to solves that by giving dealers a single, connected infrastructure that handles every stage of the digital sales journey, from the moment a shopper starts searching to the moment a job closes. Homebase, part of Cyncly Websites, is the management layer where dealers control their entire digital operation with one tool.

“For most c u s t ome r s , their relationship with a dealer now starts online,” said Steven McMullen, senior vice president of Cyncly Websites. “For independent dealers, managing everything that flows from a digital presence used to mean juggling many different tools. Homebase in Cyncly Websites changes that. Every inbound contact—whether it’s a web form, a sample order, a Fibi web chat conversation or a phone call—lands in one inbox, with rich context attached: the products a shopper browsed, the rooms they visualized, the samples they ordered. That means when a dealer’s team picks up the conversation, they have all the information they need to engage the customer effectively. That kind of connected experience enables floor covering dealers to turn more customer inquiries into completed projects.”

FlooringOS

Flooring OS software was designed from the ground up with input from flooring dealers themselves and incorporates best practices and real-world solutions to common pain points. “If there’s anything our customers tell us is special about our product is that we listen to feedback and make sure every component in the software is intuitive and easy to use,” said Justin Wirpel, CEO. “So often customers know what they want but they don’t have the language to express what they need. Many of our customers say that want to have ‘operational excellence.’ So we do everything we can to make that easy. Every flooring management system lets you sell, but not all of them help you sell.”

Flooring OS provides integrated measuring, visualization, CRM, communications management (coming soon), forecasting, marketing and project management solutions. It also includes advanced accounting features. All mobile. All online. All the time.

“All of these features make it easier and faster to manage your business,” Wirpel said.

Floorzap

Floorzap offers a bevy of useful tools, including integrated consumer financing, powered through Floorzap’s partnership with Wisetack, which helps flooring retailers make larger purchases more accessible to homeowners while improving close rates and cash flow.

Floorzap’s financing tools are built directly into the platform’s end-to-end flooring business management system, allowing retailers to seamlessly offer financing during the sales process alongside estimating, invoicing, scheduling and payment collection.

“Consumer financing has become an important growth lever for independent flooring retailers because it gives homeowners more flexibility while helping stores increase close rates and average project values,” said Matthew Buckley, general manager. “We’re helping retailers streamline the entire customer journey—from quote to payment— without relying on disconnected systems or manual processes. For independent dealers competing against larger retailers, delivering a modern, convenient buying experience is critical.”

Roomvo/QFloors

The QFX platform continues to advance. E-signatures, for example, is a native add-on feature that brings electronic signatures directly into the flooring dealer workflow, eliminating the need for third-party tools. Fully integrated into the QFX ecosystem, proposals can be automatically populated and emailed to customers in seconds, speeding up the approval process while reducing manual entry and the risk of errors.

By streamlining the entire “quote-to-cash” process, E-signatures helps dealers move faster and operate more efficiently. “We built E-signatures because our customers asked for it,” said Chad Ogden, founder, QFloors. “This new feature can be used for legally binding documents and allows our customers to look professional with full PDF signature capabilities. It’s a complete end-to-end solution, starting with an email to the customer and ending with a signed PDF automatically stored in your QFX system.”

Comp-U-Floor

Comp-U-Floor’s focus today is on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence. The company has already made several AI integrations that are designed to help streamline a user’s business.

“We are making a very substantial investment,” said Edgar Aya, CEO. “AI technology is revolutionizing the entire information technology landscape. And the impact on ERP is going to be very significant.”

There are two major areas in which AI will be integrated into the company’s platform. The first—an advanced dashboard with an open chat box capable of answering questions and delivering things like sales reports.

The second area—AI agents that are going to assist with complex ERP tasks. Those tasks include purchasing, inventory management, supply management, installation schedules.

The company will also include some additional functionality to its scheduling app that is designed to allow installers to be much more efficient and proactive in the field.

“It’s going to be able to enhance operations—be more efficient, make less mistakes, and obviously impact ROI,” Aya stressed. “In the long term, the investment that is being made in AI—which for our company is a very substantial investment— will produce returns not only for us but also for our clients. We are very confident in that.”

Gartman

DMS Connect: AI Enablement is Gartman’s new AI integration platform designed specifically for the flooring distribution industry. The platform enables distributors to securely connect modern AI technologies directly to their ERP, CRM, inventory, pricing and operational data in real time.

At its core, DMS Connect combines conversational AI, secure ERP connectivity, REST APIs and CRM integration to create a modern AI-enabled operating environment for flooring distributors. Rather than replacing existing systems, the platform enhances the value of the distributor’s current ERP infrastructure by making business data more accessible, actionable and intelligent.

“Ultimately, DMS Connect AI Enablement is about helping distributors modernize how they interact with their data and systems,” said Chris Gartman, vice president. “Instead of navigating traditional ERP workflows alone, users gain access to intelligent, conversational tools that improve responsiveness, increase operational visibility and create better customer experiences.”

DMS Connect AI Enablement will be generally available beginning June 1.

Measure Square

Measure Square has integrated AI capabilities across its flooring software. Some of that has been focused on estimating and takeoff efficiency. One of its most powerful tools is the AI Auto Takeoff, which can automatically draw room layouts for estimates. The technology aims to improve speed and accuracy as well as interpret a wide variety of formats.

The company also has a Scope Analyzer, which is integrated into its CRM. It can read a PDF set of plans, provide insights on the project, extract materials from the finish schedule and build them for the user—saving estimators a significant amount of time.

Another major tool is the AI Agent within the CRM. This tool reads project data and allows users to ask questions, such as identifying which projects are at risk and why, providing detailed reasoning for each answer.