The Google Map Pack: Where real buyers click

(Part 2 in a series) Customers aren’t clicking through 10 websites anymore. They’re getting instant answers through AI, and those answers point to only a select few businesses.

Let’s talk about one of the biggest sources those answers pull from.

The Google Map Pack

If you’re not familiar with the term, it’s the top three local listings that show up when someone searches for “flooring near me” or “flooring store [your city].” According to Jason Messick, owner of RelentlessBusinessMastery.com, this is one of the most important pieces of digital real estate a dealer can own.

“The Map Pack is where the highest-intent buyers live,” Messick said. “These are people who are actively looking to take action. They’re not browsing. They’re ready.”

That’s not just a theory. The data backs it up. Roughly 40% of local search traffic goes to those top three listings. I’ve seen this in action with one of my own local businesses. I was running Google ads, and we were getting a decent number of leads, but 80% of them were unqualified. Then I switched to the Google Map Pack. Not only did the number of leads increase, but now they were 80% qualified, ready to buy.

Here’s why. Search behavior has shifted hard toward local intent. “Near me” searches have exploded, up roughly 900% over the past several years. “People want something close, convenient and available now,” Messick said. Which means when they search, they’re not window shopping. They’re ready to open their wallets. In fact, about 72% of “near me” searchers visit a business within five miles.

Which brings us to the trust factor. “The Map Pack isn’t just visibility,” Messick said. “It’s perceived authority. When Google puts you in that top three, it’s essentially endorsing you.”

Just like we talked about with AI, there’s an implied credibility. Customers assume those businesses are the best options available.

Now here’s a stat most dealers don’t realize: Google Business Profiles show up in roughly 93% of local searches, which means it’s one of the most dominant visibility platforms in local marketing. But most dealers treat it like a static listing. Name, address, phone number. Big mistake. “This is not a set-it-and-forget-it asset,” Messick said. “It’s a living, breathing marketing channel.”

Optimization includes reviews, photos, updates and engagement signals that tell Google your business is active and relevant. When those signals are dialed in, something powerful happens. “You start to create predictable lead flow,” Messick explained.

And here’s where everything connects: The same signals that help you rank in the Map Pack also influence how AI systems evaluate and reference businesses. So when you dominate locally, you’re increasing your chances of being included in AI-generated answers as well.

This means the goal is no longer just to show up. It’s to be one of the few businesses that get seen, trusted and chosen, right at the moment the customer is ready to buy.

Speaking & Webinars. Jim is a sought-after speaker and founder of Flooring Success Systems. He delivers powerful live and virtual presentations that help floor dealers grow sales, improve margins, and strengthen their businesses. His team also offers a complete turnkey webinar package—handling hosting, promotions, and full execution. To inquire about booking Jim or setting up a custom event, contact Support@FlooringSuccessSystems.com.