An end user’s experience with Measure Square apps

When Reid Olsen joined ArkBlu Surfaces, he left behind a workflow built on a legacy ERP and mobile estimating system—and immediately saw the difference after switching to Measure Square.

MeasureSquare Mobile is an estimating software that allows users to combine in-home laser measuring, quoting and on-site signing to help them win the job faster. Materials and quantities are generated instantly, eliminating double entry and human error. In the legacy software, the process was manual, requiring constant double checking and tedious data entry.

From day one, the benefits of making the switch from his former legacy software was clear. MeasureSquare Mobile gave Olsen faster, more flexible forecasting for B2B projects, while the legacy software felt stuck in another era. Even something as simple as ordering highlighted the contrast: Measure Square runs through a clean, accessible web link, while the legacy software still relies on a dated desktop system that’s hard to access remotely and inefficient to use.

That same efficiency carries into the details of the job. Reid regularly works on tile projects, building out soap niches and benches while assigning materials directly to labor items. In Measure Square, it’s automatic; materials and quantities are generated instantly vs. the legacy software.

Beyond estimating, Measure Square CRM keeps the entire team aligned through automatic communication tracking. Once an email is tagged to a project, every future message is captured without extra effort.

If Olsen is out of town, for example, anyone on the team can step in and see the full history: quotes, updates and conversations, all in one place. Access is flexible, too. Team members can reassign visibility as needed, ensuring no project gets stuck waiting on a single person.

The workflow itself is structured and seamless. From the first customer call through estimate delivery, everything lives in the sales pipeline. Once a job is won, it moves into a dedicated project management pipeline, where each team member owns specific stages. Every field is used, every step accounted for. No gaps, no handoff friction. In contrast to rigid, outdated systems, Measure Square doesn’t just keep up with modern workflows—it actively improves them.

From minutes to seconds

With AI Plan Analyzer, Olsen simply uploads a blueprint and lets the system do the heavy lifting, automatically labeling rooms and calculating square footage in seconds. What used to take 10-15 minutes now takes about 30 seconds. “The very first one I double checked, and it was more spot-on than I could even draw,” he said.

For Olsen, the experience goes beyond the software itself. Whether it’s refining their database or troubleshooting an issue, the Measure Square team responds quickly and clearly–often within a week, with either a fix or a timeline. “Measure Square’s ability to adapt and respond has been amazing,” he said. “They are super supportive and helpful throughout the process, and that just makes it easier on us.”

Steven Wang is CEO of Measure Square Corp., a takeoff estimating and flooring job CRM software company founded in 2002. He may be reached at steven@measuresquare.com.