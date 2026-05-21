Flooring dealers embrace AI—slowly but surely

At the recent Alliance Flooring convention in San Antonio, Texas, the subject of artificial intelligence (AI) was a big topic of discussion, especially during the educational sessions. During one of my talks there, I emphasized the point that AI is not just another tool for flooring retailers to utilize. Rather, the technology requires a shift in mindset. In other words, it is not simply about automation; it is about transformation.

AI, it’s been argued, could take over repetitive, time-consuming tasks and turn them into streamlined processes. In doing so, it gives business owners and teams something incredibly valuable: time. Time to think creatively, to strategize and to focus on growth instead of daily operational burdens.

During the event, Todd Ramsey, co-owner of 3 Kings Flooring in Ft. Wayne, Ind., said AI pushed him to step outside his comfort zone and rethink how he approaches problem solving. “This is new and good for my business,” he said.

Equally impactful was the perspective shared by Michelle Sanders, owner of Carpet’s Plus ColorTile of Northwest Arkansas. She agreed that AI is not something to fear, but something to understand and embrace. By connecting AI to real-life experiences and day-to-day applications, the technology has become more approachable and relevant for flooring retailers.

This combination of viewpoints on this subject created a meaningful shift among attendees. What initially felt intimidating quickly turned into curiosity—and even excitement. Many realized AI is already being used more widely than they had imagined, and that adopting it is less about technical expertise and more about a willingness to learn.

That is where the true value of conventions like this one becomes clear. Education at industry events is no longer just an added benefit—it is becoming essential. In a rapidly evolving landscape, staying competitive requires more than keeping up with products. It requires staying informed, adaptable and open to change. Sessions focused on emerging technologies like AI are helping attendees not only understand what is coming, but also how to apply it in practical, meaningful ways.

The takeaway from Alliance 2026 is clear: when conventions prioritize education—especially around transformative topics like AI—they become catalysts for growth. They do not just highlight the future of the industry; they help attendees step into it with confidence.

For many, the journey with AI began with uncertainty. Through education, conversation and shared experience, that uncertainty is being replaced with clarity, confidence and a renewed sense of possibility.

Sidney York, owner of York Carpetland in Flint, Mich., for example, said the AI seminar completely changed his perspective. “I was skeptical at first, but now I see how it can make my job easier,” he said.

As conventions continue to evolve, the role of forward-thinking education will only grow stronger. Attendees are no longer looking for passive experiences—they want actionable insights they can bring back to their teams and implement right away. AI-focused sessions are setting a new standard by blending inspiration with practical application.

Lisbeth Calandrino has been promoting retail strategies for the last 20 years. To have her speak at your business or to schedule a consultation, contact her at lcalandrino@nycap.rr.com.