Tarkett opens revamped showroom for Design Days

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialTarkett opens revamped showroom for Design Days

Design DaysChicago—Tarkett will transform its showroom here into a creative hub for interior designers during Design Days 2026, set for June 8-10.

The showroom is located at 215 N. Peoria St., Floor 10. Attendees will be invited to touch, build, explore and express freely while viewing the Tarkett Solution SPECtrum, the company’s flooring portfolio.

“Creative expression is personal and powerful,” said Omoleye Simmons, vice president of design at Tarkett. “It’s how you shape the world. It’s how your spaces come to life, connecting with and caring for the people who use them every day. At Tarkett, we’re here to help you express freely. Explore, experiment, express your vision.”

Tarkett said the Solution SPECtrum gives designers broad options across responsibly made flooring, accessories, tailor-made products and flexible design tools.

Design Days attendees will get a closer look at several recent and upcoming introductions. They include Transcribe, a feature carpet tile and Contour 3mm LVT collection; In the Making, a carpet tile and Powerbond hybrid carpet collection; Living Contours, a carpet tile; and Powerbond hybrid carpet collection designed for senior living environments; and Johnsonite 2026 Colors of the Year, showcased in Millwork Wall Base and rubber tile.

Space breakdown

Tarkett has reimagined its 10,000-square-foot Chicago showroom into a series of distinct zones. The space includes a Powerbond highlight anchored by a custom water feature. The installation celebrates the collection’s durability and moisture management.

The showroom also features the Tarkett Solution SPECtrum Palette Studio. The interactive display allows guests to explore products, build custom palettes with Tarkett designers and order samples. It also features Johnsonite’s 2026 Colors of the Year from floor to wall.

Other showroom features include an Every Step Matters installation focused on Tarkett’s sustainability approach, a lounge area with Tarkett Hospitality broadloom area rugs and a rooftop patio event Monday evening.

“Our reimagined showroom is designed to put creativity center stage, giving every visitor the space, the tools and the inspiration to make it their own,” said Sonia Serrao, vice president of brand marketing for Tarkett.

Tarkett’s showroom will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 8, with a cocktail reception from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on the building’s rooftop patio. The showroom will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, with a happy hour from 2:30-5:30 p.m. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.

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