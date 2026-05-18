Benjamin Holsinger joins Tarkett sustainability team

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsBenjamin Holsinger joins Tarkett sustainability team

Benjamin HolsingerSolon, Ohio—Tarkett North America has named Benjamin Holsinger director of sustainability engagement.

Holsinger will lead stakeholder engagement initiatives and help expand the impact of Tarkett’s sustainability efforts. He will also work across customer groups, industry partners, sales teams and internal teams.

“Ben brings deep experience in the architecture and design community and a proven ability to advance product sustainability, making him an excellent fit for further strengthening Tarkett’s sustainability leadership,” said Jay Henry, senior director of sustainability and innovation at Tarkett.

Holsinger most recently served as director of material catalog at Material Bank. In that role, he led catalog data management and aligned practices with the architecture and design industry.

He is also recognized for his work at Gensler, where he collaborated with clients, designers and consultants to advance sustainable building practices. As sustainability director at Gensler, Holsinger co-led the development of the Gensler Product Sustainability Standards. Fast Company recognized the initiative on its “Most Innovative Companies” list in 2025.

Holsinger holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from The Pennsylvania State University. He also holds master’s degrees in architecture and sustainable design from The Catholic University of America.

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