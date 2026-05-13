Tarkett expands homogeneous vinyl collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeCommercialTarkett expands homogeneous vinyl collection

Tarkett expands homogeneous vinyl Solon, Ohio—Tarkett expanded its homogeneous vinyl sheet and tile offering with the launch of Melodia Classic and an expanded color palette for its Melodia and Aria collections.

Together, the collections now offer 73 colors and three tonal patterns designed to coordinate across a range of spaces. The palette includes neutral tones as well as bolder accent colors.

Melodia features soft tonal transitions designed to create a balanced visual. Melodia Classic introduces a slightly larger-scale pattern intended to add subtle movement while helping disguise traffic patterns. Aria incorporates terrazzo-inspired accent chips for added contrast.

“With the addition of a new pattern and a more expressive palette, Melodia, Aria and Melodia Classic give designers the freedom to shape spaces with purpose and intention,” said Omoleye Simmons, vice president of design.

Performance-focused construction

Each visual is available in both sheet and tile formats. Tarkett said the options support installation flexibility, wayfinding and creative design applications across multiple environments.

The collections also feature Tarkett’s homogeneous vinyl construction with Techtonic XD protection. The technology uses excimer defense to improve stain and scratch resistance. Tarkett said the surface requires no floor finish when paired with proper maintenance routines, helping reduce long-term maintenance costs.

The company added that welded seams and thermo-fused welding help create a more hygienic surface for demanding environments. Tarkett’s RollSmart adhesive also allows for immediate occupancy and is approved for use under hospital beds.

Sustainability initiatives continue

Melodia, Aria and Melodia Classic are ortho-phthalate-free and FloorScore certified. The collections also are eligible for Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program, which supports the company’s circularity initiatives.

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