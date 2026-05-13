Mapei returns as Flooring Sustainability Summit headline sponsor

Washington, D.C.—Mapei will return as headline sponsor of the third annual Flooring Sustainability Summit. The event will take place July 15-16. The summit is co-hosted by Tile Council of North America, National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), Natural Stone Institute (NSI) and North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA).

This marks the company’s third consecutive year supporting the event. The Summit brings together flooring industry leaders focused on sustainability and responsible construction practices.

Organizers said the event continues to serve as a platform for collaboration, education and innovation across the flooring industry. “As we return for our third year as Headline Sponsor, our commitment remains clear—sustainability is not a moment, it’s a mindset,” said Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of Mapei North America. “This Summit represents an important opportunity for our industry to align, share knowledge and accelerate progress toward more responsible construction practices.”

Focus on sustainability collaboration

Mapei said its participation reflects the company’s sustainability strategy built around its “Three Ps”—People, Planet and Products. The initiative focuses on environmental responsibility, social impact and product innovation across operations.

“The Summit creates a space where meaningful conversations turn into measurable action,” said Brittany Storm, sustainability manager at Mapei. “From transparency and lifecycle thinking to reducing environmental impact, collaboration across organizations is essential to driving real, lasting change.”

Logan Reavis, vice president of technical services at Mapei, also highlighted the role of technical leadership in sustainability efforts. “Sustainability is connected to performance,” Reavis said. “By working together to improve collaboration, create practical standards, share expertise and develop innovative systems, we can help ensure that sustainable solutions also deliver the durability and reliability our industry demands.”

Mapei said its continued sponsorship reflects the company’s commitment to advancing sustainable innovation and supporting long-term industry progress.