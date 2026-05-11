LSI Flooring refreshes Unsquashable cushion line

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.—LSI Flooring refreshed its Unsquashable High Density Polyurethane Padding line. The update includes enhanced performance, new sustainability certifications and expanded specification options for commercial construction and hospitality environments.

The updated line now carries UL GREENGUARD Gold Indoor Air Quality Certification and CRI Green Label Plus certification. The products also contribute toward multiple LEED credits tied to sustainability and indoor environmental quality goals.

Commercial products upgraded

LSI updated its two flagship contract cushions as part of the refresh.

LSI 300 returned to its original 12-pound density. The company engineered the product for heavy commercial and hospitality use. It now features more competitive contract pricing and a light gray color for easier field identification.

LSI 101 maintains its 16-pound density and targets extreme heavy-duty installations. The product is designed for areas exposed to rolling cart traffic, including hospitality corridors, convention spaces and healthcare environments. The cushion also now features a light gray color and premium positioning.

LSI said both products demonstrate stronger tensile strength and resilience than competing cushions. The company added that the products handle higher compression loads while maintaining lower smoke density ratings and Class I fire ratings.

Both LSI 101 and LSI 300 are used in conventional and double-stick commercial and hospitality installations worldwide.

Expanded certifications and warranties

The refreshed line also introduces antimicrobial protection across all products. LSI said the products are hypoallergenic and resistant to conditions that aggravate asthma or allergies.

The company also launched updated warranties across the Unsquashable line. LSI said the changes provide added confidence for contractors, specifiers and design professionals. Updated specification sheets and technical materials are now available.

LSI Flooring manufactures all Unsquashable products in the United States, with inventory stocked in Georgia. The company serves flooring contractors and installers, flooring retailers and buying groups, to-the-trade showrooms and flooring sundries distributors.

“These improvements further strengthen the performance advantage of Unsquashable padding products,” said Larry Lane, president of LSI Flooring. “Our goal is simple — deliver the strongest, most resilient carpet cushion in the industry while helping our customers grow their businesses.”

LSI Flooring also warned the industry about imitation products entering the market.

The company said only LSI Flooring’s Unsquashable Padding products come from the original Daltonian patented high-density polyurethane cushion. LSI encouraged retailers, installers, contractors and specifiers to verify the Unsquashable logo on all packaging and product materials.