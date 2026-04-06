LSI Flooring expands Tisca program with Loft Design series

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.—LSI Flooring expanded its Tisca Rugs made-to-order program with the launch of the Loft Design Series. The addition gives retailers and designers new options in a growing category.

Accordig to LSI, the Tisca program saw strong growth in 2025 as dealers continue to seek rug solutions that are easy to sell, customizable and supported by reliable lead times.

The Loft Design Series builds on that momentum. The collection offers a structured yet flexible approach that simplifies the selling process.

Designed for evolving trends

LSI Flooring said design trends heading into 2026 are shifting toward texture and layered color. These elements enhance aesthetics and help conceal everyday wear. The Loft collection reflects that direction. It balances visual appeal with practical performance for today’s consumer.

Customization and construction

All Tisca rugs are handmade to order. The program allows for customization in size, shape and design. Designers can add borders, stripes and other custom features.

The Loft Design Series includes:

Loft Design Rug

Loft Border Rug

Each style is available in 10 color combinations. The selection helps retailers present clear options while maintaining flexibility.

Materials, performance and sustainability

The rugs are made from a blend of European and New Zealand felted wool. This construction delivers durability and texture at a competitive price point.

The materials are naturally hypoallergenic and easy to maintain. These features appeal to consumers focused on health and upkeep.

The program also supports sustainability goals. The Olbia Pure Nature Collection is GOTS-certified and received the Green Collection Award.

Reliable lead times and full program offering

Lead times for the Tisca program average eight to 10 weeks. The program provides a dependable solution for custom rugs.

The full Tisca offering includes: