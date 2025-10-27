LSI Flooring announces branding, product updates

New York, N.Y.—LSI Flooring, a fourth-generation specialist in carpet and rug cushioning, announced the formal launch of its newly rebranded Unsquashable Padding Collection, a refreshed website presence and next-generation cushion products aimed at high growth segments.

“This rebrand and website launch mark a new era for LSI’s cushioning business,” said Larry Lane, president at LSI Flooring. “We know our urethane pads retain resiliency over decades. With StayPut, PetiBarrier and PetShield, we are extending that core strength into two of the most dynamic niches today. We believe flooring and rug dealers who embrace the pet and outdoor categories now will capture share in loyal, high-value segments.”

LSI Flooring continues its tradition of Made in the USA production and rigorous quality control. The company offers robust dealer support, margin structures, training and marketing materials tailored for the Unsquashable line.

New website/branding

The new microsite, UnsquashablePadding.com, serves as a dedicated hub for retailers, showrooms, carpet and rug cleaners, installation work rooms, flooring contractors and A&D firms. The site emphasizes the lifetime resiliency of LSI’s high-density urethane cushions and presents detailed performance data and product comparisons. It also now spotlights three newly introduced products tailored to emerging needs in rug market innovation and pet-friendly living.

Product expansions

LSI is unveiling three new cushioning lines under the Unsquashable umbrella:

StayPut Outdoor Rug Pad – The Eco-Luxury Rug Pad for Outdoor Comfort. Built for all-weather performance, enhanced drainage and outdoor durability.

PetiBarrier Carpet Cushion – Next-Gen Carpet Cushion for Pet-Proof Living. Delivers superior moisture barrier, odor and stain resistance for wall-to-wall carpet installations in pet households.

PetShield Rug Pad – The Barrier Between Pet Accidents and Your Floors. Tailored for area rug applications in pet homes, it protects underlying flooring like wood floors without compromising comfort or longevity.

Dealer opportunity

LSI Flooring is now actively recruiting new Authorized Dealers in all U.S. regions. Flooring professionals or showroom partners interested in carrying Unsquashable Padding—especially in the pet-proof and outdoor segments—are invited to visit the new website or email lsipadding@lsiflooring.com to explore terms, sample programs and onboarding.