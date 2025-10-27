OxyChem joins Resilient Floor Covering Institute

La Grange, Ga.—RFCI continues to grow with the addition of OxyChem as a Tier 1 associate supply chain member.

“We welcome OxyChem to RFCI,” said Bill Blackstock, president and CEO, RFCI. “We are thankful for the opportunity to serve the OxyChem team and all of our members in the coming year. We also look forward to hosting the company at their first RFCI All-Member meeting in late October in Arizona.”

OxyChem, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, produces a full product line of PVC resins suitable for resilient flooring applications in their ISO 9001 certified facilities.

“We produce essential chemicals that serve as the backbone of countless everyday products—including those critical to the resilient flooring industry,” said Jeremy Burnell, vice president. “Joining RFCI is a meaningful step that reflects our commitment to supporting innovation, sustainability, and performance in flooring solutions. We’re proud to contribute to an industry that enhances spaces where people live, work and thrive.”