Dongshin Polymer joins RFCI as associate manufacturer member

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsDongshin Polymer joins RFCI as associate manufacturer member

La Grange, Ga.—RFCI has welcomed Dongshin Polymer as a new associate manufacturer member. Dongshin Polymer, headquartered in South Korea, produces resilient flooring for leading brands in the United States and internationally.

“We welcome Dongshin Polymer to RFCI,” said Bill Blackstock, president and CEO of RFCI. “We look forward to serving them and to gaining their insight in the years to come as we engage key issues in the exciting resilient industry. We look forward to seeing them at our upcoming Fall All-Member Meeting in Arizona!”

Youngwook Kim, chief commercial officer, added, “Our passion is in supplying high performing and mindfully crafted product. We are thrilled to join RFCI and look forward to further supporting the resilient industry via our membership.”

Previous article
MILEstone launches shapes collection
Next article
Tressa Samdal returns to Panariagroup leadership team

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Tressa Samdal returns to Panariagroup leadership team

FCNews Staff - 0
Lexington, Ky.—Panariagroup USA announced the return of Tressa Samdal as senior director of marketing and product management. After five years away, Samdal rejoins the...
Read more
News

MILEstone launches shapes collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Clarksville, Tenn.—MILEstone is answering the ongoing demand for decorative accent solutions with the launch of its Shapes collection. Designed to inspire and elevate, this...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Seal the deal with a care package

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfGBQZDkBHk Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

NAHB: How to secure lead generation to sustain market growth

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Lead generation is taking on new importance as future home sales expectations climbed to a six-month high in September, according to the National...
Read more
News

New lumber tariffs add pressure to housing

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—The U.S. Commerce Department imposed new tariffs that will raise housing costs, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Officials announced...
Read more
Carpet

2025 Annual Product Guide now live

FCNews Staff - 0
One year it was the COVID-19 pandemic; another year it was a global supply chain slowdown. This year the big story has been the...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X