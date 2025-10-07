Dongshin Polymer joins RFCI as associate manufacturer member

La Grange, Ga.—RFCI has welcomed Dongshin Polymer as a new associate manufacturer member. Dongshin Polymer, headquartered in South Korea, produces resilient flooring for leading brands in the United States and internationally.

“We welcome Dongshin Polymer to RFCI,” said Bill Blackstock, president and CEO of RFCI. “We look forward to serving them and to gaining their insight in the years to come as we engage key issues in the exciting resilient industry. We look forward to seeing them at our upcoming Fall All-Member Meeting in Arizona!”

Youngwook Kim, chief commercial officer, added, “Our passion is in supplying high performing and mindfully crafted product. We are thrilled to join RFCI and look forward to further supporting the resilient industry via our membership.”