MILEstone launches shapes collection

Clarksville, Tenn.—MILEstone is answering the ongoing demand for decorative accent solutions with the launch of its Shapes collection. Designed to inspire and elevate, this new collection reimagines some of MILEstone’s most iconic color palettes, bringing them to life through new forms, textures and patterns.

The collection combines square, circular, rectangular, rhombus and hexagon shapes in refined color combinations and patterns. It offers architects and designers ready-made solutions for a range of projects. Whether enhancing the walls of a boutique hotel, the floors of a modern home or the shared spaces of a corporate environment, Shapes delivers endless design opportunities for commercial and residential settings. All designs in the collection are suitable for both interior and exterior use, across floor and wall applications.

From residential retreats to high-traffic commercial spaces, Shapes aims to combine versatility and durability with the creative freedom to make bold, memorable design statements.

Like all MILEstone products, Shapes is made in the USA at the company’s facility, here. The collection reflects MILEstone’s commitment to sustainability, using environmentally responsible manufacturing processes. These processes minimize impact while maintaining quality and design innovation.